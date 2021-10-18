Reporter leaves ESPN after refusing to take covid-19 vaccine – 10/17/2021

Reporter Allison Williams announced that she is leaving ESPN USA after informing the company that she will not be vaccinated against covid-19. In a video posted yesterday on her Instagram profile, the journalist said she asked the Disney Group, owner of the station, to make an exception in its vaccination policy for employees, which was denied.

Allison, who often covers basketball and college football at the edge of the field, pleaded “ethical and moral” issues to refuse vaccination, as well as fears about a future pregnancy. Health regulatory bodies, such as the American CDC and the Brazilian Anvisa, in addition to the manufacturers themselves, guarantee that immunizing agents do not pose risks to pregnant women or to the fertility of men or women.

“Apart from the medical concern about my desire to have another baby and get this shot, I’m also morally and ethically not in line with that,” she said in an Instagram video. “I had to dig deep and analyze my values ​​and my morals, and lately I have to put them first.”

In September, she had already announced her refusal to immunize, calling the decision “extremely difficult”. “I understand that vaccines are essential in the effort to end the pandemic, but getting the vaccine right now is not in my best interest.”

In May, ESPN announced that all of its 5,500 employees working in stadiums and arenas should be vaccinated by August, as managers of these spaces were demanding that professionals who attend them be immunized. At the time, ESPN said that exception requests would be analyzed on a case-by-case basis.

The debate over vaccination has been a recurrent one in American sports, as leading figures in leagues like the NBA have spoken out against immunization. The situation is a reflection of what is happening in the country, where anti-vaccine movements have expression and influence in the public.

On ESPN Brazil, commentator Paulo Antunes was the target of criticism after defending shipowner Kyrie Irving, who refuses the vaccine, and suggesting that the immunizing agent “is bad”. “I respect it. If he doesn’t want to get the vaccine, he doesn’t,” Paulo told the ESPN League. “Whether it’s a vaccine that will work or not, it depends, is the vaccine bad? We don’t know, because it usually takes many, many years of tests to approve a vaccine, and it was a very fast business here. So I can understand this one thought.”

Yesterday, Paulo Antunes posted a video on Twitter saying that he was misinterpreted and that he is not against vaccination.