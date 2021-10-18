Reporter leaves ESPN for refusing Covid-19 vaccine: ‘I’m not aligned with this’

ESPN reporter Alisson Williams is no longer part of the network due to mandatory vaccination against Covid-19. On her social networks, the journalist said that she does not want to receive the immunizing agent, but that she appealed to the Disney Group, owner of ESPN, to make an exception, since she is pregnant with her second child. The request was denied by the network.

Since 2011 on the network, the reporter followed basketball and college football. In September, Alisson Williams had already announced that she would not be attending sporting events under ESPN’s mandate to vaccinate its more than 5,500,000 employees.

– In addition to the medical concern about my desire to have another baby and receive this injection, I am also morally and ethically not in line with that. I had to go deep and analyze my values ​​and my morals, and lately I have to put them first – said Alisson, despite health regulatory bodies ensuring the safety of immunizations in pregnant women.

– Obviously, I don’t know what the future holds. I’m trying to get my head on straight and face that this could be my last national championship of my career. But I will focus on what I have to be thankful for. I will hold on to my faith. I’m going to pray that things get better so that one day I get to cover the games again. Until then, I will continue hugging my son – she completed.

This weekend, another ESPN journalist took center stage by commenting on the vaccination of NBA players. The Brazilian Paulo Antunes reverberated on social media when defending athletes – among them, Kyrie Irving – who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

On the ESPN League program, the Disney group journalist said that he understands the desire of these players for the speed of development of the immunizing agent, despite data proving the effectiveness of the immunizing agent. Yesterday, he used Twitter to defend himself. Paulo Antunes said he was in favor of science and claimed not to be against vaccination.

