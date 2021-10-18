Researchers discover how muscles “heal” after a workout

Physical exercise leaves muscles full of microscopic wounds. Scientists have found that, after rigorous training, the muscle cell’s control centers – called nuclei – rush toward these small wounds to help heal them.

In the new study, published Oct. 14 in the journal Science, researchers have identified a previously unknown repair mechanism that kicks in after a treadmill run. Images show how, shortly after the exercise is completed, the nuclei run toward breaks in muscle fibers and issue commands so that new proteins are built in order to seal the wounds. This same process probably unfolds in your own cells in the hours after you come home from the gym.

Study authors, Dr. Elizabeth McNally and Alexis Demonbreun, of Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, found that “nuclei moved toward the injury site within 5 hours of injury.” Also according to the researchers, in just 24 hours after the wound, the repair process was “almost complete”.

The body itself is able to heal the microscopic wounds caused by physical exercise. Image: Drazen Zigic/Shutterstock

How exercises “hurt” muscles

Skeletal muscles, which allow voluntary movements such as walking, are made up of many thin tubular cells; these cells are also called “muscle fibers” because of their threadlike appearance. A single muscle can contain hundreds to thousands of muscle fibers, according to the National Cancer Institute. And each fiber contains units of contractile machines, known as sarcomeres, which contract and elongate during exercise.

Eccentric contraction, in which muscles are forcefully stretched as they contract, can cause these sarcomeres to stretch excessively. When sarcomeres stretch excessively during exercise, they can pull on the membrane around them, causing damage, according to a 2001 review published in the Journal of Physiology.

In these situations, muscle cells have a skilled cellular team to help repair them. Previous studies have shown that, seconds after an exercise-induced injury occurs, various proteins form a “sheath” over the damaged region of the membrane, and nearby mitochondria, the so-called sources of force in the cell, help to absorb any excess calcium that entered the cell through the wound, since the amount of calcium in muscle cells must be controlled for them to function properly. And now, the new study suggests that muscle cell nuclei also “run” to help.

How the body “heals” the muscles after training

For the study, researchers placed adult mice on a downward-sloping treadmill and collected muscle fiber samples from the animals after their running sessions. In addition, they asked 15 healthy human volunteers to run on a treadmill and then biopsied muscle fibers from the vastus lateralis, a part of the quadriceps.

They found that in both mouse muscle fibers and human muscle fibers, proteins accumulated around the fiber lacerations and formed “scars” 5 hours after exercise. And in muscle fibers sampled 24 hours after exercise, clusters of nuclei had approached the wounds. To see exactly how the nuclei had migrated toward the injury sites, the team cultured mouse muscle cells in laboratory dishes and electrocuted them with lasers to mimic exercise-induced injury.

In laboratory-grown cells, the nuclei gathered around the wounds within 5 hours and soon generated nearby protein-building “hot spots”. Specifically, the migration of nuclei was followed by a sudden explosion of mRNA molecules, a kind of genetic instruction manual built into the nucleus. The mRNA essentially copies the designs encoded in the DNA and transports them to the cell, where new proteins can be built. Newly built proteins help to seal and rebuild damaged muscle cells.

In the future, medical treatments can be designed to target the molecular pathways that allow nuclei to migrate and initiate this repair process. This could help speed patients’ recovery from muscle injuries, write McNally and Demonbreun in their comments.

Interestingly, the authors also found that rats that trained on the treadmill before the study developed fewer scars on their muscle fibers than rats that had not undergone any previous practice. This is in line with previous evidence that with consistent training, muscles become stronger and less likely to tear during exercise.

