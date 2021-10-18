Responsible for tax matters at Cruzeiro, legal advisor announces the club’s departure | cruise

This Monday, the lawyer João Paulo Fanucchi de Almeida Melo, who provided legal services to Cruzeiro since February 2020, announced that he is leaving the club. In a statement, he stated that the feeling is of “mission accomplished” for helping to regularize the tax situation of the institution.

The lawyer explained part of the work carried out on behalf of Cruzeiro during the time he was part of the club’s legal body. He participated in the negotiations involving the Attorney General of the National Treasury (PGFN) and stated that Raposa achieved an overall reduction in transactions of more than R$230 million. It also revealed that the entire cost of the work was absorbed by the office itself.

João Paulo emphasizes that the work was done jointly by the entire celestial legal team and that today, Cruzeiro is no longer at risk of attachment and that its tax situation is “resolved”. The tax expert still says that there is no wear and tear on the current president, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues.

1 of 2 Flávio Boson, Sérgio Rodrigues and João Paulo de Almeida Melo at a meeting with the PGFN — Photo: Disclosure Flávio Boson, Sérgio Rodrigues and João Paulo de Almeida Melo in a meeting with the PGFN — Photo: Disclosure

When contacted, Cruzeiro did not answer whether it will seek a new name to integrate the legal area. If the club takes a stand, the report will be updated.

“As indicated by Prof. Paulo Roberto Sifuentes and President Sérgio Rodrigues, we accepted an invitation from the Management Board, in February/March 2020, to advise Cruzeiro in the tax area.

At a time of greatest institutional difficulty, we could not deny the call. For us, it sounded like a summons.

At that time, the discussions were with Dr. Kris Bretas, then superintendent/legal director, with whom we maintained a good relationship. The need to formalize a contract with the Office was put forward. This was done. We make it clear (and reaffirm) that we will never demand any contractual prerogative from Cruzeiro.

Initially, we implemented Cruzeiro’s image reconstruction work with the Attorney and Federal Revenue. We made institutional visits. That was very good. We break down barriers. As in other places, the image of the Club was tarnished there.

Then the PROFUT exclusion “bomb” appeared. We got a partial injunction and reinstated the aforementioned program. Cruzeiro was unable to pay the installment and the injunction was revoked.

Sole candidate, Sérgio Rodrigues invited us to continue. Dr. Flávio Boson, friend and challenger, arrived at the superintendence.

The processes exploded with new distributions, pledges, unavailability of goods, etc. In its paper, the press publicized each procedural movement.

The “Crucer case” was not the most delicate we faced. We’ve already had bigger challenges. However, two issues were new and delicate: the press asking (legitimately and correctly) for clarification and the fans, always very concerned, questioned us.

Cruise has a star. In fact, it has five stars. In this delicate moment with the exclusion of PROFUT, it coincided with the publication of the new tax transaction law, in May 2020. New juridical institute. In the tax area, the solution appeared. The team studied a lot.

We conducted negotiations with the Attorney between June and October 2020. We reduced liabilities from approximately 349 million to 187 million. We release goods for sale (such as country 2) and transact other clauses.

Cruise, once again, pioneer. It was the first football club to close an individual transaction. What a victory! What an achievement!

The attachments and constrictions stopped. Things balanced out.

We made a second transaction, by adhesion, at the end of 2020.

We distribute some actions that are, at the moment favorable, such as, for example, the unconstitutionality of the fire rate and its return, as well as the reduction of contributions to third parties, which reduces expenses and makes room for recovering credits (money) in the future .

There was a second exclusion from PROFUT. This time by decision of APFUT. New executions, attachment risks, etc.

We started with the additive to the individual transaction. We closed in August this year. We reduced the remaining liability from 60 million to approximately 30 million. With that, we have a global reduction, in transactions, of 230/240 million reais.

The amendment provides for some clauses. Among them, one is special: in the case of disposal of the administrative headquarters, 7 million will be used to pay an execution of FGTS, 15 million to pay off transaction installments and 21 million to pay current salaries, overdue and to be due, of current employees of the Club, including athletes.

We expect the sale/expropriation to take place as soon as possible, so that, mainly, salaries are brought up to date and, in addition, we have a reserve for the coming months.

Today Cruzeiro has tax compliance certificates with the Union, the State, the Municipality and FGTS. Today, Cruzeiro does not run the risk of attachment or constraints in tax enforcement proceedings. Today Cruzeiro is up to date with the individual tax transaction. Today Cruzeiro “resolved” its past in the tax area.

Feeling of mission accomplished. It took hundreds of hours of work by the entire team of lawyers in the Firm. A cost fully absorbed by the Office.

With the mission accomplished, we need to turn our eyes to the Office and to our other activities. The work was joint and collective. The work was of a team. We did. There is no space for “I”, but for “we”.

We finished the mission, Almeida Melo Sociedade de Advogados and Cruzeiro’s internal team. We are especially grateful to the legal sector (Boson and his team), tax and accounting (Mateus Rocha, Paulo Assis, Luciana Batista and the rest of the team).

We emphasize that we are not “jumping the boat”. We are currently completing a cycle. Mission Accomplished. That’s it.

Even to avoid any speculation, we affirm that there is no personal weariness with Sérgio Rodrigues, whom we have known for over 20 years. We continue to wish him patience, honesty, determination, intelligence, creativity, a lot of dialogue, and finally, success. Even because, at that moment, your success will be the success of our Cruise.

Thank you for allowing us to participate in part of the Cruise’s history.

Sincerely,

João Paulo Fanucchi de Almeida Melo

Almeida Melo Law Firm

Ps.: I will remain a member of the club, a diamond member (paying monthly) and “I am” an advisor. The story will not end here.