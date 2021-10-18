Result of Lotofácil 2348 today, Friday (10/15/21)

O result of the Lotofácil contest 2348 was released today, Friday, 10/15. The draw took place at 8 pm, in São Paulo, and you can check the result below. Today’s Lotofácil prize was estimated at R$1.5 million in the main track.

Results of today’s Lotofácil contest 2348

The numbers drawn in today’s Lotofácil were:

01-02-05-08-09-11-13-14-15-17-19-20-22-23-24

How to improve your chances of winning at Lotofácil

There are five award tracks at Lotofácil. It is possible to win by matching 11 to 15 numbers.

Bets matching 11, 12 and 13 numbers receive fixed payouts. The values ​​are R$5.00 for 11 scores, R$10.00 for 12 hits, and R$25.00 for 13 numbers.

Of the remaining amount, 62% is destined to correct 15 numbers, while 13% is divided between those who get 14 dozens, in the regular contests. In the final 0 contests, the proportion is 72% for the 15-number range and 13% for the 14-tens range.

What is left over accumulates as follows: 15% is allocated to the special lotofácil de Independência drawing, which takes place every September; and 10% goes to the final 0 contest draws.

The probability of hitting Lotofácil, in the range of 15 tens, is one in 3,268,760 for the basic bet of 15 numbers. For those who play 20 numbers, the chance is one in 211.

Also check the result of Lotofácil 2347

Where are the Lotofácil drawings

Lotofácil draws take place at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo (SP). They also take place on the Caminhão da Sorte, which travels through several cities across Brazil.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Lucky Truck drawings are not happening. All contests are held at Espaço Loterias Caixa.

How to receive the Lotofácil award

To receive Lotofácil’s prizes, you must have in hand the proof of the bet (flywheel), issued by the lottery house, a document with a photo, ID and CPF.

Prizes of up to R$1,903.98 gross (R$1,332.78 net) can be redeemed directly at any lottery agency. Those who place the bet online, through the Lotteries website or application, can also transfer the value of the prizes to a MercadoPago account.

Amounts above this limit can only be redeemed at Caixa branches. For prizes of $10K or more, you must wait two days to deposit. Smaller amounts are paid on the spot.

The deadline to receive the Lotofácil prize is 90 days after the draw. If the winner does not redeem the amounts, the money is transferred to the Higher Education Student Financing Fund (FIES).

How to bet on Lotofácil

Lotofácil tickets have 25 tens, numbered from 01 to 25. It is possible to play between 15 and 20 numbers.

The single bet costs R$2.50. Lotofácil’s biggest bet, with 20 tens, costs R$ 38,760.00.

When Lotofácil draws take place

Lotofácil has daily draws, from Monday to Saturday. The draws always take place from 8 pm (Brasilia time).

