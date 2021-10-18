Rio applies more than 61 thousand doses in Multivaccination campaign | Rio de Janeiro



Vavination D-Day for adults, children and adolescents, this Saturday (16), at the Ernani Agricola Health Center in Santa Tereza, in the photo Rafael Loques 35 years old. – Marcos Porto/Agency O Dia

Published 10/16/2021 18:33 | Updated 10/16/2021 9:23 PM

Rio – The Municipal Health Department (SMS) applied, this Saturday, more than 61 thousand doses of vaccines on the D-Day of multivaccination. In all, the 246 vaccination posts applied 61,432 doses to cariocas who needed to update the vaccination situation. Children and adolescents were the main beneficiaries of the vaccination campaign, which runs until October 29th.

On social networks, the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, celebrated the success of the campaign. “Consolidating the balance of the MultiVaccination Campaign. Applied Doses: 61,432. In 246 vaccination posts. Thanks to all the professionals involved, another great prevention Saturday,” he said.

Children were offered BCG, hepatitis A and B, pentavalent, 10-valent pneumococcal, poliomyelitis (VIP and VOP), rotavirus, meningococcal C (conjugate), yellow fever, MMR, influenza, MMR, chickenpox and HPV. The teenagers were able to update the booklet with vaccine against HPV, adult duo, yellow fever, MMR, hepatitis B and meningococcal ACWY (11 and 12 years). Cariocas in search of the second dose against covid-19 were also assisted by health agents.