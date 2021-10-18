Rio applies more than 61 thousand doses in Multivaccination campaign | Rio de Janeiro

Vavination D-Day for adults, children and adolescents, this Saturday (16), at the Ernani Agricola Health Center in Santa Tereza, in the photo Rafael Loques 35 years old.Marcos Porto/Agency O Dia
Published 10/16/2021 18:33 | Updated 10/16/2021 9:23 PM
On social networks, the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, celebrated the success of the campaign. “Consolidating the balance of the MultiVaccination Campaign. Applied Doses: 61,432. In 246 vaccination posts. Thanks to all the professionals involved, another great prevention Saturday,” he said.
Children were offered BCG, hepatitis A and B, pentavalent, 10-valent pneumococcal, poliomyelitis (VIP and VOP), rotavirus, meningococcal C (conjugate), yellow fever, MMR, influenza, MMR, chickenpox and HPV. The teenagers were able to update the booklet with vaccine against HPV, adult duo, yellow fever, MMR, hepatitis B and meningococcal ACWY (11 and 12 years). Cariocas in search of the second dose against covid-19 were also assisted by health agents.