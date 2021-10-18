Rio City Hall releases in this second maximum capacity of theaters, cinemas, shopping centers and events | Rio de Janeiro

During an appointment this Sunday (17), Mayor Eduardo Paes said that the city of Rio will release this Monday (18) the maximum capacity in theaters, cinemas, shopping centers and events, maintaining the mandatory use of a mask in these spaces.

“Tomorrow a decree will be published in which the Health Department determines the end of the restriction that had been used for theater and movie theaters, among other spaces, which can now be fully occupied”, said Paes, during the reopening of CineCarioca Nova Brasília, in the Complexo do Alemão.

With the publication of the new decree, commercial activities located within:

shopping malls,

shopping centers and shopping arcades

museum,

library,

cinema, theater,

party house,

game room,

circus,

children Recreation,

amusement, theme and water park,

skating rink,

training,

tourist visits,

aquariums,

zoo,

activities in concert halls and concert halls

artistic presentations in event spaces,

drive-in,

fairs and congresses,

exhibition and authorized event

The establishments they must also observe compliance with permanent life protection measures and the mandatory use of a mask will be maintained.

CineCarioca Nova Brasilia

According to the City Hall, the reopening of CineCarioca Nova Brasília, closed since December 2019, meets a demand from the surrounding population. The room is the only cinema option in the Complexo do Alemão area, which, according to the 2010 IBGE Census, covers around 15 communities, with more than 60,000 inhabitants. The cinema will have four daily sessions with tickets starting at R$ 5. The space was the first cinema installed in a community in Rio.

The film shown at the reopening of CineCarioca Nova Brasília was animation “Ainbo – A Guerreira da Amazônia”, a Peruvian, Dutch and North American production, directed by filmmakers José Zelada and Richard Claus. Children’s entertainment will share the space’s programming throughout the week with Marvel’s hit “Venom – Time of Carnage”, in five daily sessions – 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm (Ainbo) and 6:00 pm, 8:10 pm and 10:15 pm (Venom).