Rio City Hall releases maximum capacity in theaters, cinemas and commercial activity spaces

As of this Monday, cinemas, theaters, museums, shopping malls, tourist spots, gyms and other establishments in malls and galleries can return to work with 100% capacity, with no minimum spacing required. However, to access the services, users and the public will have to continue to wear a mask and present proof of vaccination. The new flexibilization, established by decree of the mayor Eduardo Paes to be published also on Monday, maintained restrictions for some sectors. The opening of nightclubs, discos and dance halls remains prohibited until 65 percent of the population has completed immunization against Covid 19 — the percentage today at 60 percent. In the case of football stadiums, the maximum capacity allowed was kept at 50%. Nothing changes for high street retail, which was already authorized to operate at 100% capacity

The last flexibilization was on September 16, when the maximum capacity allowed was increased to 70%. Over the weekend, São Paulo and Belo Horizonte had already released the maximum capacity in cultural facilities.

– We decided for the new flexibility because the case rates have been falling for seven weeks in a row. Among other indicators we have today the lowest number of hospitalized patients in the network (269) since April 2020 – explained the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz.

Theatro Municipal will be one of the spaces to be able to take advantage of its maximum capacity Photo: Ana Branco / Agência O Globo

The president of the Association of Theater Producers (Apat, Eduardo Barata, says that since the measure is welcome and he hopes that in the decision not only political criteria, but also the endorsement of experts:

— The sector has been without work or with restrictions since March 2020. We were the first to close and among the last to resume activities. Regardless, sanitary measures will continue to be respected by the sector to protect the public and actors,” said Barata.

The announcement of the new flexibility was made by Eduardo Paes at the reopening event of CineCarioca Nova Brasília, in Complexo do Alemão, this Sunday. The space was the first cinema installed in a community in Rio.

— Tomorrow (Monday) a decree is published in which the Health Department determines the end of the restriction that had been used for theater and movie theaters, among other spaces, which can now be fully occupied.

The new rules apply to the areas listed below: commercial and service activities located inside shopping centers, shopping centers and store galleries, as well as museum, library, cinema, theater, party house, salon activities of games, circus, children’s recreation, amusement, theme and water park, skating rink, entertainment, sightseeing, aquariums, zoo, activities in theaters and concert halls and artistic presentations in event spaces, drive-in, fairs and congresses, exhibitions and events.

CineCarioca Nova Brasília, closed since December 2019, was reopened this Sunday Photo: MPIU

First community cinema opens

The reopening of CineCarioca Nova Brasília, closed since December 2019, meets a demand from the surrounding population. The room is the only cinema option in the Complexo do Alemão area, which, according to the 2010 IBGE Census, covers around 15 communities, with more than 60,000 inhabitants.

— Today we are reopening this fantastic cinema here in Complexo do Alemão, which had been abandoned for a long time. We recovered, put it to work and the population can now have access to culture equipment of this quality. The audiovisual sector is very important not only for culture, but for the entire economy of the city,” said the mayor, who then spoke about the new decree.

The film shown at the reopening of CineCarioca Nova Brasília was animation “Ainbo – A Guerreira da Amazônia”, a Peruvian, Dutch and North American production, directed by filmmakers José Zelada and Richard Claus. And the return of space was celebrated by the surrounding residents.

— This reopening will be important for all residents, especially children, who love watching the movies, will be able to learn much more. I feel very happy because the elderly will also be able to take advantage of this space — said Francisco da Cruz dos Santos, 59 years old.

Maria Isabella de Souza, 13, was happy to be back in a movie theater. She says that she has always been a regular at CineCarioca.

“One of the movies I enjoyed watching here was the Lion King. The cinema is very nice, comfortable and close to home. The popcorn is very good.

The contract with the new management provides for social prices on tickets to CineCarioca Nova Brasília with a maximum value of R$10, half-price at R$5 for students, seniors, people with special needs, residents of Complexo do Alemão and surroundings, with the presentation of proof of residence.