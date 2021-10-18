Rio will release maximum capacity in cultural and commercial establishments | Rio de Janeiro



Rio will release maximum capacity in cultural and commercial establishments – Photo: Beth Santos / Rio City Hall

Rio will release maximum capacity in cultural and commercial establishments

Photo: Beth Santos / City Hall of Rio

Published 10/17/2021 14:20 | Updated 10/17/2021 3:33 PM

Rio – Theaters, cinemas, shopping centers and events in the city of Rio will be able to receive the public with the maximum capacity, from next Monday (18th), when a decree will be published in the Official Gazette of the Municipality determining the end of the restriction imposed by the covid-19 pandemic. The announcement was made this Sunday (17), by Mayor Eduardo Paes, during the reopening of CineCarioca Nova Brasília, in Complexo do Alemão, in the North Zone of Rio.

Even with the publication of the new decree, the mandatory use of the protective mask is maintained. Establishments must also observe compliance with permanent measures to protect life. Currently, the city has 86.8% of the total population vaccinated with the first dose and 61.3% with the second. The booster dose, which had the calendar paralyzed due to lack of immunizing agents, has already reached 506,157 people in the target audience. The city intends to remove the mandatory use of masks in open places when 65% of the total population of the city reaches the complete vaccination schedule.

“Tomorrow a decree will be published in which the Health Department determines the end of the restriction that had been used for theater and movie theaters, among other spaces, which can now be fully occupied”, declared Paes at the event.

With this measure, commercial activities and services that are located inside shopping centers, shopping centers and store galleries can return to maximum operating capacity; museums; libraries; movie theaters; theaters; party houses; game rooms; circuses; children Recreation; amusement, theme and water parks; skating rinks; entertainment activities; tourist visits; aquariums; zoo; show and concert venues; artistic presentations in event spaces; drive-ins; fairs and congresses; authorized exhibitions and events.