“Riquelme, Riquelme, Riquelme”: Castan reveals taking Vasco’s jewel foot he considers a phenomenon | Vasco

Leandro Castan was another to join the choir by Riquelme (see his dribbling in the video above), Vasco’s great highlight in the 2-1 victory over Coritiba, won on Saturday, in São Januário. The captain joked on Instagram by repeatedly writing the name of the player who was most shouted at by the crowd during the last game on Historic Hill.

Castan, however, does not shout “Riquelme, Riquelme, Riquelme” just to exalt. It also does it to encourage, charge and make the youngest athlete in the Vasco team connected and ready to develop their best football. That’s why he admits to being annoying with the “phenomenon” of the Vascaine left side.

– It is a reason to be very proud to be following the growth of these kids and especially his, which, for me, is a phenomenon. Play a lot of ball. I’m always annoyed with him because I know the potential he has. I think the sky is the limit for him. I’m always there trying to help, giving me strength. And my annoying way of being is to keep everyone connected during the game – said the shirt 5 after the triumph over the Coxa.

In addition to Riquelme, another important chapter of Saturday afternoon was the party of Vasco in São Januário. All the support shown left in Leandro Castan a feeling that Vasco, despite the difficulties, will return to the elite of Brazilian football.

– Vasco’s fans make the difference. One of the reasons for me to return to Brazil is that there was a moment in my career, and with all due respect to Torino and Cagliari, I started playing for small teams and I missed this issue with the fans. The pandemic came and when there was no supporter in the stadium, it was really bad to play without a supporter. Today, seeing the fans doing the party gives the feeling that it was worth staying here. I’m sure, now with the fans, we’ll go back to Serie A and never leave there again.

Regarding the game, Castan said that Vasco’s posture from the beginning to the final minutes was fundamental to beat Coritiba.