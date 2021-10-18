Riquelme thanks Diniz and celebrates sequence at Vasco: “The feeling is inexplicable” | Vasco

German Cano and Nenê scored the winning goals, but the name that is on the lips of the crowd, after the game against Coritiba, is Riquelme. With a vast repertoire of dribbling and good plays, the young man was the protagonist of the victory by 2-1, Saturday, in São Januário.

Riquelme has been gaining ground and the confidence of Fernando Diniz. He was a starter in five of the seven games with the coach and today he is the right name in the ideal team for the Vasco team. At 19, it is the first sequence that the lateral has in Vasco’s professional team.

+ Diniz is enchanted by Riquelme’s dribbling: “I don’t think he even knows how to do it”

+ “Riquelme, Riquelme, Riquelme”: Castan reveals taking the jewel foot



– The feeling is inexplicable. I’ve been from Vasco since I was little and always came to watch the games in the stands, so it’s an honor and a dream come true to be able to enjoy what I love most in São Januário. I am grateful for the support of the most experienced, Professor Fernando Diniz and the technical committee. Everyone is giving me a lot of confidence and this has been important for me to develop my football, put into practice everything I could do at the base – said Riquelme, to the club’s website.

1 of 1 Riquelme dominates the ball in the first half of Vasco vs. Coritiba — Photo: Alexandre Durão Riquelme dominates the ball in the first half of Vasco x Coritiba — Photo: Alexandre Durão

In addition to the good individual moment, Riquelme also celebrated Vasco’s good phase. The team has been growing in performance, having won four of the last five games, but is still four points behind the G-4. There are eight rounds to go in the competition.

+ Embraced by Diniz and with Felipe’s blessing, Riquelme starts to come true

See Riquelme’s dribbles, from Vasco, against Coritiba

– I see it was our best match at home, with the support of the fans. We are happy with the result, not satisfied with our position in the table, but we know that there are still games left and we are well focused on this goal of putting Vasco back in Serie A. We are doing everything that Professor Diniz asks us during the week and thanks everything is working out to God – said Riquelme, revealing then what he felt when he saw the Cruzmaltinos chanting his name in the Historic Hill, where he arrived in 2012.

– My goal is to put Vasco back in Serie A and achieve great things here, along with this team, wearing this shirt – concluded Riquelme.