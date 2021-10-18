Roberto Carlos’ former butler intends to re-release a banned book about the singer

Nichollas Mariano, who was butler and attorney for Roberto Carlos for 42 years, he decided to transform the time he spent with the singer into a book, “O Rei e Eu”. Upon learning of this, the King did not like the idea and forbade the work to be released.

In a recent interview with “FC Discos” on YouTube, the former employee revealed that he plans a new publication of the artist’s story, but with a few less details, so as not to look bad with the former boss.

“I must have been one of Roberto’s first fans and we met in the early 60s, when I was a DJ at Rádio Carioca. Afterwards, I had the joy of living with this wonderful artist. In addition to being a butler, I was his attorney. I could sign checks, documents and hire in Roberto’s name. I’m going to tell a little bit of my history in the new book too, the history of radios. About the King, I won’t tell you everything”, said Mariano.

“There will be many curious stories from the time, like when Roberto Carlos’ lawyer tried to prohibit Silvio Santos from talking about my book on the radio where he worked. Silvio continued reading the book to his listeners, claiming that the book had been banned from being sold, but not read,” he recalled in the chat.

Nichollas’ new book is called “Esse Cara Fui Eu” and tells the backstage of the process that led to the prohibition of the first copy written about Roberto Carlos, in 1979.

Watch the full interview:

