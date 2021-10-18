Roberto de Andrade details GP renewal and comments on Paulinho’s possible arrival

O Corinthians has been working in the last few weeks to settle the contract renewal of Gabriel Pereira. The striker has a contract with the club only until the end of March 2022.

Timão’s football director, Roberto de Andrade, gave more details on how the player’s bond extension process is going. The leader stressed that the renewal is already “well underway”, but it is still necessary to define the time of the GP contract.

“We’ve been talking to Gabriel’s representatives. Of course, we can’t say we’re 100% agreed, because 100% is when it’s signed, but we’re already well ahead of it. The deadline is not set yet, it’s one of the things that there is still a need to define,” he said in a participation on the Round Table, on TV Gazeta, last Sunday.

“Corinthians have 70% of their rights and the other 30% belong to Guarani. We are very close to making the right arrangements to collect the signatures on the contracts. We are very satisfied and happy with the athlete. He is a good player and I hope he is spend a lot of time with us,” added the director.

Roberto also spoke about Timão’s planning for the 2022 season and talked about the possible arrival of Paulinho. He revealed that the conversations between the parties should happen in the next ones and that he hopes that the defensive midfielder hits Corinthians.



“It’s no secret that we’re interested in bringing Paulinho to work with us. With the window closed, we still have time to talk, which should happen in November or December. God willing, it’s my will too. I really like the athlete, I think he would add a lot to our squad”, declared the manager.

On the field, Corinthians has yet another duel to continue among the leaders of Brasileirão. The team is playing a derby against São Paulo at 20:00 (GMT), in Morumbi, for the end of the 27th round of the tournament.

