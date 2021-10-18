Rooster is defeated by Atlético-GO in Goiânia and loses 18 games in the Brazilian Nationals – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético



Atletico’s long invincibility in the Brazilian Championship fell. This Sunday, Galo came out ahead, but took the turn of Atlético-GO and lost 2-1, at Antônio Accioly stadium, in Goiânia, for the 27th round. With the result, the team alvinegro was again defeated after 18 matches.

Rooster complained a lot about the lack of a penalty kick at the start of the match. Nacho Fernández crossed the ball on the right and defensive midfielder Gabriel Baralhas cut the ball with his arm outstretched. Called by the VAR, the referee Raphael Claus went to the monitor to assess the move and, after analysis, ordered the game to continue, without the penalty being called, claimed by the Galo players right at the origin of the play.

Even without having the penalty scored, Atlético continued on top and opened the scoring in the 14th minute of the second half with a header by defender Nathan Silva. However, Dragão reacted and got the turn, with Janderson, at 19, and Oliveira, at 35.

Second worst host of the Brazilian so far, Atlético-GO had won only two matches in 12 duels at home. Galo, who is the best visitor, lost again after almost four months. The last defeat of the team alvinegro in the competition had happened on June 27 (2-0 to Santos, in Vila Belmiro, for the seventh round).

Despite the defeat, Galo remains the leader of Brasileirão, with 56 points, but could see the distance for Flamengo to fall. The rubro-negro, who totals 45, will face Cuiabá, at Maracanã, at 8:30 pm this Sunday.

Now, Atlético focuses on the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. On Wednesday (20), at 9:30 pm, the team from Alvinegro will play the first match against Fortaleza, in Mineirão. For Brasileirão, Galo returns to the field on the other Sunday (24), at 4 pm, to face Cuiabá, at Mineirão. On Monday (25), at 20h, Atlético-GO receives Grêmio, at Antônio Accioly.