‘Round 6’ series has an estimated value of nearly R$5 billion; understand

The acclaimed ‘Round 6’ series, Netflix’s biggest original serial release, is estimated at nearly $900 million (equivalent to about R$4.9 billion at the current price) by the streaming giant, reported Bloomberg News , citing numbers from an internal company document.

The nine-episode production, in which broke and heavily indebted competitors play children’s games with deadly consequences in an attempt to win 45.6 billion won (about US$39 million or R$213 million), has become a hit. international after being released last month.

Compared to its estimated net worth, the series cost $21.4 million (about R$115 million) to produce, Bloomberg said. According to the document, around 132 million users watched at least two minutes of the show in the first 23 days, breaking the record set by the UK drama Bridgerton, which was broadcast to 82 million accounts in the first 28 days.

Netflix estimated that 89% of people who started watching Round 6 watched more than one episode, Bloomberg said, and 66% of viewers finished watching the series in the first 23 days.