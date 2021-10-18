Russians sent into space to shoot first film in orbit return to Earth – 10/17/2021 – Illustrated

A Russian actress and film director who spent 12 days aboard the International Space Station, the ISS, to shoot the first fiction film in space, returned to Earth this Sunday morning (17).

The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft, which carried actress Yulia Peresild, 37, and director Klim Shipenko, 38, along with cosmonaut Oleg Novitski, landed in Kazakhstan at 1:36 am GMT, according to images transmitted by the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

As he exited the ship, Shipenko looked tired but, smiling, greeted the cameras and the people present, before being taken in for a medical check. Yulia Peresild, the actress who plays the lead role in the film and who was chosen out of 3,000 candidates, was taken off the device to applause, before receiving a bouquet of flowers.

The actress said she was “saddened” to have left the space station. “It seemed like 12 days would be too long, but when it was over, I didn’t want to leave,” he told Russian television. “It’s a unique experience.” Cosmonaut Novitski, who was the first to leave the ship, was greeted by the head of Roscosmos, Dmitri Rogozin, to whom he said, “It’s all right!”

Russian filmmakers departed for the ISS on October 5 from the Russian space base at Baikonur, Kazakhstan, accompanied by cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov. Rogozin has previously published photos of his crew as they headed for the landing site aboard ten helicopters. “It’s a colossal job. We’re happy that the crew feels good, it’s comforting. The ship didn’t fall sideways, which is better for retreat,” Rogozin said.

With the tentative title of “The Challenge”, the film managed to surpass a similar project in the United States, starring Tom Cruise and which is expected to be directed by Doug Liman, who already made “On the Edge of Tomorrow” with the actor. The Russian film will feature a surgeon aboard the ISS who must save an astronaut.

In addition to Shkaplerov, two other cosmonauts also appear as extras. This project recalls, to some extent, the space rivalry between the Soviet Union and the United States, 60 years after the Russian Yuri Gagarin became the first human to reach space.

Russian agency Roscosmos unveiled this project last year after the announcement of the filming of the film with Cruise, promoted in collaboration with NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX company.

The Russian filmmakers’ trip to the ISS was not without incident. Shkaplerov had to manually dock the ship in the space lab. As Russian controllers were testing on Friday the Soyuz MS-18 capsule that was supposed to bring them back to Earth this weekend, the engines suddenly activated, which changed the position of the ISS, without it representing any danger.

Shipenko began recording before arriving on the ISS. The beginning of her recording took place during the coupling, in which the actress helped Shkaplerov. Her return to Earth was recorded by a camera crew and will also appear in the film, explained to AFP Konstantin Ernst, owner of Russian producer Pervy Kanal, which co-produces the film.

This project thrived at a time of space euphoria in non-scientific sectors, with the multiplication in recent months of leisure trips to space, such as those carried out by American billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos.

The Russian space sector, which was the crown jewel of the Soviet Union in sending the first man and woman into space, has been shaken in recent years by corruption scandals and technical failures, and has lost its monopoly on astronaut travel to the ISS. Roscosmos hopes that this film will improve its image.

Even though space missions often generate images, from man’s first steps on the moon in 1969 to the social media posts of French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, never before has a fictional film been shot in space. In addition to this feature film, Roscosmos also plans to take a Japanese billionaire to the ISS and thus participate in the space tourism business.