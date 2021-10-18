Ryan Reynolds Announces Career Break







Photo: Instagram / Ryan Reynolds / Modern Popcorn

Ryan Reynolds announced that he will take “a short sabbatical from film production” after finishing filming on ‘Spirited’.

“This is my ending on ‘Spirited.’ I’m not sure I was ready to say yes to such a challenging film until three years ago,” the actor-producer wrote on Instagram. “Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made many dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great Octavia Spencer…”

Reynolds added that the completion of filming is the “perfect time” to take a break.

“I will miss every second of working with this obscenely talented group of creators and artists,” he continued. “Nowadays, kindness is as important as talent. I was lucky to work with people blessed with both.”

the hiatus of Reynolds comes after an accumulation of productions. After starring in two action comedies in 2021, ‘Blast Double 2: And the First Lady of Crime’ and ‘Free Guy: Taking Control’, he will still be seen in “Red Alert” on November 12 and has two more. Saved movies for 2022: ‘The Adam Project’ on Netflix and the recently closed ‘Spirited’ on Apple TV+.

In addition to starring, Reynolds is also the producer of ‘Spirited‘, which is a musical version of the classic ‘A Christmas Carol’ by Charles Dickens, directed by the duo Sean Anders and John Morris, scriptwriters-directors of ‘Father in Double Dose’.

The announcement of the break coincides with the absence of projects ready to be filmed. Reynolds is involved with an adaptation of the game ‘Detective’ (Clue), with the comedy ‘Everyday Parenting Tips’ by Paul King (‘The Adventures of Paddington’), and with ‘Deadpool 3‘, all still in pre-production or very early stage of development.