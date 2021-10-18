Santos and Sport draw 0-0 in an uninspired game at Arena Pernambuco – 10/17/2021

In the middle of the second half, forward Marinho positioned himself to beat a midfield foul. He was going to hit straight, of course. Premiere match narrator Rembrandt Junior warned: “Are we going to have a random mini-missile?” Santos ran, kicked and the ball hit the barrier.

The scene above summarizes the 0-0 tie between Santos and Sport for the 27th round of the Serie A of Brasileirão, today (17), at Arena Pernambuco, in São Lourenço da Mata: a game without much inspiration, with a lot of defense and few moves danger — except for two moves in which Jandrei, who was making his debut for Santos, made good saves.

With the added point, the Lion continues in the relegation zone, occupying the 18th position, with only 27 points added. Peixe, on the other hand, moved up one place in the table and is now 15th, with 29 points, one more than Juventude, which opens its doors.

In the next round, on Saturday (23), at 9 pm, Santos will host América-MG, at village Belmiro, On Monday (25), at 9.30 pm, Sport will face Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque.

It went well: Camacho being a key link

Guilherme Camacho was a key player in the match for Santos, being responsible for making most of the connections between the defense and the Santos attack, managing to maintain a constant rhythm of arrivals in Sport’s goal and not wasting any ball. The round passed and he also looked for it, but the midfielder suffered from the lack of arrival of the players responsible for the attack, who were charged by during an interview with SporTV at half-time.

Bad: Marcos Guilherme insists on the mistake and is replaced

Marcos Guilherme, from Santos, was not in his best night and lost seven balls in direct dispute with opponents. Balls that resulted in some of Sport’s dangerous plays that could easily result in a goal. Due to the mistakes, he was replaced by coach Fábio Carielle who put Madson in his place.

Jandrei debuts with his right hand

Goalkeeper Jandrei made a good debut for Santos in today’s match, with two saves that could have resulted in the team’s defeat in rival territory. Hired by the club in August, the archer replaced João Paulo, suspended after taking the third yellow card against Atlético-MG, last Wednesday (13), in Belo Horizonte. Jandrei has not played in an official match as a starter since October 14, 2020, a game that defended Athletico-PR against Corinthians.

Sport bets on marking to avoid surprises

Leão prized for the heavy marking in the Santos attack, prioritizing the forward Marinho, to avoid a surprise. The marking was tougher while Marinho and the other Peixe players still had breath. The Recife team changed its posture when it noticed the Santos defense a little disoriented on some occasions and started to attack more in moves with Marcão, José Welison and Mikael, but neither the defensive midfielder nor the attackers were in an inspired night to score.

Fish is stopped by Lion’s tag

Peixe had a slow pace for a good part of the game, retreating and locked in the Sport’s marking, which provided creative difficulty and few chances for Marinho to appear. The face of the game changed a little only in the final minutes of the first stage, when a ball on the crossbar cheered up the Santos players. The intensity of the game, however, dropped again in the opening minutes of the second stage, allowing Sport to infiltrate more often the Santos defense, which failed to have good communication in the match and did not concede a goal due to demerit by Leão.

Chronology

Sport tried to open the scoring in a quick counterattack with Gustavo Oliveira, on 17 minutes. On the Peixe side, the only good chance during the first half was a shot on the crossbar by Lucas Braca, at 41. On the way back to the second stage, Sport increased the intensity of the game and sent it to Santos after 2 minutes, with José Welison, coming back to attack again at 24, with Mikael and at 45, with Paulinho Moccelin.

Duel bid between Sport and Santos, at Arena Pernambuco Image: Paulo Paiva/AGIF

Sport moves house until the end of the Brasileirão

The match against Santos was Sport’s first in the “new home”. Due to the difficulties in maintaining Ilha do Retiro, the red-black team from Recife will play at Arena Pernambuco until the end of the season. The board would need to make a high investment to adapt to the rules and restrictions imposed by the Government of Pernambuco and the CBF, which was discarded by the club. The Lion has already acted as home team in the matches against Fortaleza, Juventude and Corinthians

Datasheet

Sport 0 x 0 Santos

Date: 10/17/2021

Local: Arena Pernambuco, São Lourenço da Mata (PE)

Hour: 8:30 pm (Brasilia)

Yellow cards: Carlos Sánchez (Santos), Madson (Santos), Wagner Leonardo (Sport), Sander (Sport).

Sport: Mailson, Ewerthon, Sabino, Rafael Thyere, Sander, Zé Welison, Marcão, Luciano Juba (Paulinho Moccelin), Gustavo (Tréllez), Everaldo (Leandro Barcia) and Mikael. Technician: Gustavo Florentín.

saints: Jandrei, Danilo Boza, Velázquez, Wagner (Felipe Jonatan), Marcos Guilherme (Madson), Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo, Carlos Sánchez (Luiz Henrique), Lucas Braga, Marinho (Ângelo) and Raniel (Diego Tardelli). Technician: Fabio Carielle.