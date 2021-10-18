Santos holds Sport in Recife, draws and leaves the Z4 do Brasileirão

Santos went to Recife this Sunday to try to steal at least one point from Sport, a direct opponent in the fight against relegation, and thus not spend another night inside the Z4 of the Brazilian Championship. And he did it, with a 0-0 draw.

After a nervous start and defensive failures, the team calmed down and, even with the lackluster performances of Marcos Guilherme, Sánchez and Marinho, ended up creating the best chances for a goal. The ball, however, once again failed to enter, and the ghost of the fall continues to haunt the Vila Belmiro team.

Santos returns to the field for the Brazilian Championship to face América-MG next Saturday, at 9 pm, in Vila Belmiro. The game will be another direct confrontation against relegation and, because of that, the board has already announced that it will maintain the single price of R$40 for all sectors of the stadium. In all, there will be around 8,000 tickets available, and sales will start this Monday.

The game



Sport started the game by hammering Santos and trying to take advantage of the defensive system’s mistakes, mainly from Wagner Palha, again very nervous. The first clear goal chance, however, was for Peixe, with Raniel forcing goalkeeper Mailson to make a good save on 11 minutes.

Santos improved and became more present in the offensive field, but the low performance of Sánchez and Raniel, in addition to the offensive ineffectiveness of Marcos Guilherme on the right wing, hindered the construction of the plays. Lucas Braga, even without a wing tantrum, managed to create good individual moves on the left, even hitting Mailson’s post.

Score unchanged in Recife (Photo: Anderson Stevens/Sport)

The team returned for the second half off, and suffering from the pressure of Sport, especially in aerial plays. Jandrei, who had not yet been tested, appeared well to avoid the goal on two occasions.

Carille decided to move wholesale, dismantled the scheme with three defenders and sent Madson, Felipe Jonatan and Tardelli to the field in place of Marcos Guilherme, Wagner Palha and Raniel.

The moves didn’t have the necessary effect, and the team didn’t bother the goalkeeper Mailson anymore until the final whistle of the referee Anderson Daronco, except for a weak shot from Lucas Braga. Not bad that the conquered point took the team to 29, and again out of the Z4.

+ See the LANCE app! the result of the games of the round

DATASHEET

SPORT 0 X 0 SANTOS

Date and time: October 17, 2021, at 8:30 pm

Location: Arena Pernambuco, Recife (PE)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS)

Assistants: Bruno Boschilia (PR) and Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR)

Video referee: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

Yellow cards: Sánchez, Wagner Palha, Madson (Santos)

SPORT: Mailson; Ewerton, Thyere, Sabino and Sander; Marcão, Zé Welison and Gustavo Oliveira (Trellez); Luciano (Paulinho), Everaldo (Leandro Barcia) and Mikael; Technician: Gustavo Florentín

SAINTS: Jandrei; Danilo Boza, Emiliano Velázquez and Wagner Palha (Felipe Jonatan); Marcos Guilherme (Madson), Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo, Carlos Sánchez (Luiz Henrique) and Lucas Braga; Marinho (Ângelo) and Raniel (Diego Tardelli) Coach: Fábio Carille