Santos only draws with Sport, but remains outside the relegation zone

Santos drew 0-0 with Sport this Sunday, at Arena Pernambuco, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The tie takes Peixe out of the relegation zone and takes the team to 15th place, with 29 points. Sport is still 18th, with 27.

Alvinegro didn’t have a good game in Pernambuco and saw Leão da Ilha create the main chances of the game. Debutant, goalkeeper Jandrei made two good saves.

In the next round, Santos will host América-MG on Saturday, at Vila Belmiro. Sport will visit Palmeiras on Monday (25).

THE GAME

The first half at Arena Pernambuco was one of very few chances created. After a bad start, Santos started to control the game, but had offensive difficulties against Sport.

The two main arrivals of the match were from Peixe. In the first, Marinho crossed and Raniel headed for Mailson’s defense. In the second, Zanocelo made a light curtain and Lucas Braga hit the bar.

Alvinegro felt the match below the average of Carlos Sánchez. Leão da Ilha was defensive and barely left his field.

SECOND TIME

Sport came back better for the final stage and hit the crossbar in Zé Welison’s header after just three minutes. The play originated in a corner taken by Luciano Juba. At 12, Marcão gave a volley and Jandrei hit the bottom line.

At 24, the Lion arrived in danger again. MIkael received a long throw, beat Velázquez and Danilo Boza and stopped in a great exit from Jandrei’s goal.

Fábio Carille changed the scheme, but Santos followed badly in attack. In the second half, goalkeeper Mailson was not required once. And Paulinho Mocelin scared him in a long shot in stoppage time.

A bland 0 to 0 in Recife.

DATASHEET

SPORT 0 x 0 SANTOS

Local: Arena Pernambuco, in Recife (PE)

Date: October 17, 2021 (Sunday)

Schedule: 8:30 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS-Fifa)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (RS-Fifa) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Yellow cards: Sport: Sander. saints: Carlos Sánchez, Wagner Palha and Madson

SPORTS: Mailson, Ewerton, Sabino, Rafael Thyere and Sander; Zé Welison, Marcão and Luciano Juba (Paulinho Mocelin); Gustavo Oliveira (Tréllez), Everaldo (Leandro Barcia) and Mikael

Technician: Gustavo Florentin

SAINTS: Jandrei, Danilo Boza, Emiliano Velázquez and Wagner Palha (Felipe Jonatan); Marcos Guilherme (Madson), Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo, Carlos Sánchez (Luizinho) and Lucas Braga; Marinho (Angelo) and Raniel (Diego Tardelli)

Technician: Fabio Carille