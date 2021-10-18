Santos: Peixe has one of the worst defenses in the Brazilian, acting outside Vila Belmiro

Alvinegro Praiano, in 13 matches of the Brazilian Championship outside Vila Belmiro, has already conceded 23 goals. Acting away from home has been a challenge for Santos in Brasileirão.

O saints will have another direct opponent in the fight against relegation in the Brazilian championship. This Sunday (17), Peixe faces the sport in Ilha do Retiro from 20:30 at night, for the 27th round of Brasileirão. However, in addition to the opponent, Santos has another great challenge: avoid taking goals as a visitor.

According to a survey by journalist Bruno Gutierrez, from GE, Alvinegro Praiano has the second worst performance among the 20 clubs in the first division, with eight points conquered in 13 games. Only Ceará did worse in the competition. And one of Peixe’s main difficulties has been avoiding goals away from home. There were 23 goals conceded in 13 matches, an average of 1.76

Only on two occasions did the team from the Baixada finish a game as a visitor without conceding goals: in the 1-0 victory over Chapecoense, on August 1st, and in the goalless draw against Ceará, on September 18th. On four occasions, Alvinegro left the field with three goals conceded – defeats for Bahia (3 to 0), Palmeiras (3 to 2), Juventude (3 to 0) and Atlético-MG (3 to 1).

Sport, this Sunday’s opponent, conceded 22 goals as a visitor, one less than Santos. The defensive sector has been one of the main concerns of coach Fábio Carille. Since the clash against Ceará, Carille has opted for a formation with three defenders, since when he arrived at the club, he used formations with four defenders.

“Since we got here, we started to detect that this squad can give an answer with three defenders. In four and a half years as a coach, I had never started a game like this. It’s not my preference, but I believe that the characteristics of the players can do it. Santos play well like this”, said the coach.