Santos should have only the return of Gabriel Pirani against América-MG | saints

After a goalless draw with Sport, last Sunday, at Arena Pernambuco, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship, Santos returns to work on Tuesday, when Fábio Carille’s team starts preparing for the match against América-MG .

O Peixe receives Coelho on Saturday, at 5 pm, in Vila Belmiro. For this duel, the only player who must leave the medical department and be available to the Santos coach is Gabriel Pirani

Carille proved not to be optimistic about the return of other athletes who are injured, such as Luiz Felipe, Kaiky and Jobson. The coach said that he will have a meeting with the department to better understand the situation of the shirt 2, who was injured against Athletico, on August 25, for the Copa do Brasil.

– I believe that only Pirani (must return). Tuesday, at the presentation, we will have a meeting with the medical department to understand better. Luiz Felipe isn’t working with me yet, and he hasn’t played for more than two months. It was already a month ago when I arrived, I’ve been here for a month or so. I believe that from those players who stayed there (in Santos), only Pirani will be able to – commented the coach.

Read more about Santos:

+ Carille admits poor performance against Sport

+ Lucas Braga regrets draw in direct fight against Z-4

1 of 2 Fábio Carille, Santos coach, in the game against Sport — Photo: Paulo Paiva/AGIF Fábio Carille, Santos coach, in the game against Sport — Photo: Paulo Paiva/AGIF

The physical issue is a point in which the Santos coach tries to pay special attention. For that reason, he has avoided putting players who have not played for a long time as starters. For Carille, if this care had been taken with Léo Baptistão, for example, the attacker’s injury could have been avoided.

– These are players who are looking for a better condition. Madson was out of action for over a month. We are putting it in little by little. With Tardelli, we are taking care, which we should also have had with Léo Baptistão. It’s a long time without playing. We have to be careful that these players don’t feel an injury. We lost Leo for a big streak. At least 20 days. It’s even talked about in a month. We are working together with the physical preparation to leave all players in excellent conditions and then give opportunity to everyone – said Carille.

In addition to Gabriel Pirani, the captain will have the returns of João Paulo and Jean Mota, who served suspension against Sport. The embezzlement is on account of defender Wagner Leonardo. The defender received the third yellow card and is out of the match against América-MG.

A Voz da Torcida – Isabel: “Again the best game was the goalkeeper”