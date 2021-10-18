São Paulo beat Santos and start ahead in the semifinal of the Women’s Paulistão

Eyeing a spot in the grand final of the Paulista championship Feminine, saints and São Paulo entered the field this Sunday, at Arena Barueri, for the first leg of the competition’s semifinals. With the presence of the Santos fans at the stadium, São Paulo took the advantage and came out with a 1-0 victory, with a goal scored by Lauren at the end of the game.

With great balance during most of the 90 minutes, the two teams started the match creating many chances and imposing great intensity in the marking, but they had difficulties when finishing the goal. Despite that, it was the Sereias da Vila who came closest to opening the score, with Cristiane heading in with danger in the 26th minute, and Byanca Brasil hitting the crossbar right at the beginning of the final stage.

The Tricolor was looking for alternatives to pierce the Santos goal, but could not complete the last pass or accurately finish the opportunities created during the duel. Even having more shots on target and promoting the entries of Micaelly, Gláucia and Duda in the attack sector, the front line of the team led by coach Lucas Piccinato was not effective in transforming the game volume into goals.

The goal that declared São Paulo’s victory came in the final minutes of the match, when referee Fabiano Monteiro dos Santos had already pointed out five minutes of extra time. In a free kick at the entrance to the area, Lauren took advantage of Santos’ marking failure and arrived from behind the defense to play with his head.

The return match of the women’s state semifinals will take place on November 1st, at 5 pm, again at Arena Barueri, in Greater São Paulo. Any tie or victory guarantees Tricolor’s classification for the final, which may have as an opponent Corinthians or Railway.

