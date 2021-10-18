São Paulo lineup: Arboleda re-appears, trains and strengthens the team against Corinthians | São Paulo

The novelty of São Paulo’s training this Sunday was the presence of Arboleda. The defender re-appeared at the CT of Barra Funda, trained and will reinforce the team against Corinthians, this Monday, at 20:00, at Morumbi, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship.

While he was with the Ecuador national team, Arboleda was absent from the last three games of São Paulo in the Brasileirão. In all of them, the team tied with the defense duo composed of Miranda and Léo.

For this Monday, Rogério Ceni will not have Miranda, suspended for the third yellow card. Therefore, Arboleda returns to the starting lineup to play alongside Léo.

1 of 2 Arboleda returns to São Paulo — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc Arboleda returns to São Paulo — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc

Igor Vinicius and Galeano are still in doubt. Players are in a physical transition phase after recovering from injuries and are still not 100% fit. If they are listed, they must start in the reserve bank.

William, Rigoni, and Luan, on the other hand, go to the medical department to treat their injuries. They do not have a return period provided for by the club.

With that, the probable São Paulo to face Corinthians has: Tiago Volpi, Orejuela, Arboleda, Léo and Reinaldo; Gabriel (Liziero), Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara and Benítez; Luciano and Calleri.

This will be Rogério Ceni’s first classic on his return to São Paulo. The team comes from six consecutive draws and is still fighting to get away from the relegation zone. The Tricolor adds 31 points.

On this Monday night, Morumbi will be able to receive 50% of the public. About 30,000 tickets were offered for sale. Ceni will finish his preparations for the match this Monday morning, at the Barra Funda CT.