São Paulo vs Corinthians: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

The week starts with a classic from São Paulo at Morumbi! São Paulo host Corinthians this Monday, at 8 pm, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship. The ge accompanies it in Real Time, with exclusive videos of the goals and main moves – CLICK HERE to follow.

Due to the protocols for the public to return to the stadiums in São Paulo, Morumbi will be able to receive 50% of its capacity. About 30,000 tickets were offered for sale.

The Tricolor arrives for the confrontation pressured by the relegation zone. The team comes from six consecutive draws, a record in club history. The bad moment makes the team have 31 points, three points behind Z-4.

Corinthians, on the other hand, seeks the top positions and tries to end a fast of victories at Morumbi that has lasted since 2017. Timão is sixth in the championship, with 40 points.

In the first round of Brasileirão, the Majestic played at Neo Química Arena ended in a 0-0 tie.

Streaming: the Premiere airs throughout Brazil, with narration by Milton Leite and comments by Casagrande, Grafite and Sálvio Spinola.

São Paulo – technician: Rogério Ceni

Rogério Ceni will not have important players at his disposal, such as Rigoni and Luan, injured, and Miranda, suspended. On the other hand, there is the return of Arboleda, who returned from the Ecuador national team. The doubt is due to the position of first steering wheel. Gabriel and Liziero dispute the vacancy left by Luan.

Probable lineup: Tiago Volpi, Orejuela, Arboleda, Léo and Reinaldo; Gabriel (Liziero), Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara and Benítez; Luciano and Calleri.

Who is out: Luan (left thigh injury), Rigoni (left thigh stretch), William (right knee arthroscopy), and Miranda (suspended).

Hanging: Welington, Rodrigo Nestor, Luan, Gabriel Sara, Luciano, Marquinhos and Rigoni.

Corinthians – coach: Sylvinho

Timão is also heavily embezzled. In the 1-0 victory over Fluminense, last Wednesday, the team lost Fagner, who took the third yellow card, and Willian, who suffered a muscle injury in his left thigh.

Hired a month and a half ago, right-back João Pedro was listed for the first time, but the tendency is for the young Du Queiroz to be chosen as a starter.

At the front, Sylvinho will opt for Gustavo Mosquito if he wants to change the way the team plays. Another option is to climb Jô in the attack command and go back to using Róger Guedes from the left side.

Probable line-up: Cássio, Du Queiroz, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Renato Augusto and Giuliano; Gabriel Pereira, Gustavo Mosquito and Róger Guedes.

Who is out: Fagner (suspended), Roni (ligament sprain of the right knee), Ruan Oliveira (surgical revision of the left knee) and Willian (injury to the posterior muscle of the left thigh).

Hanging: Cássio, João Victor, Fábio Santos, Cantillo and Marquinhos.

