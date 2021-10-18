São Paulo vs Corinthians: where to watch, refereeing and probable squads – 10/18/2021

São Paulo and Corinthians close the 27th round of the Brasileirão today (18), at Morumbi, at 20:00 (GMT). In opposite situations in the table, the teams face each other in Rogério Ceni’s first derby on his return to the position of coach of the tricolor team.

For the duel, Ceni will not be able to count on four players who used to be figures among Crespo’s holders: full-back Igor Vinicius (injury to the eye), defender Miranda (suspended), defensive midfielder Luan (muscle problem) and striker Rigoni (problem muscle).

Sylvinho, on the other hand, will not be able to count on his main reinforcement for the season. Willian suffered an injury to the posterior muscle of his left thigh and will take more than a month to return to the pitch. In addition to him, Corinthians will have the embezzlement of Fagner, who will be suspended because of the third yellow card.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast exclusively by Premiere. UOL Scoreboard follows the duel in real time.

Probable escalations

São Paulo: Volpi; Orejuela, Arboleda, Leo, Reinaldo; Liziero, Gabriel Sara, Igor Gomes, Benítez; Luciano and Calleri.

Corinthians: Cassio; Du Queiroz (João Pedro), João Victor, Gil, Fabio Santos; Cantillo, Renato Augusto, Giuliano; Mosquito, Gabriel Pereira and Róger Guedes.

Arbitration

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and Jose Eduardo Calza (both RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)