São Paulo x Corinthians: probable squads, embezzlement and where to watch

This Monday, at 8 pm, São Paulo and Corinthians face off for the 27th round of the Brasileirão-2021, at Morumbi. Tricolor comes from a draw against Ceará at home, while Alvinegro beat Fluminense in Itaquera.

São Paulo sees the match against Corinthians as a chance to get out of the uncomfortable 13th place. For that, coach Rogério Ceni will be able to count on defender Arboleda, who returns to the team after defending Ecuador in the World Cup qualifiers.

In compensation, the Tricolor will have the embezzlement of Miranda, suspended by the accumulation of yellow cards. Luan, Igor Vinicius and Rigoni, injured, are also out of the match. The doubt in the lineup is in the middle. Gabriel can paint as the team’s steering wheel.

São Paulo has not lost to Corinthians at home since 2017; remember the last 15 duels in Morumbi



CHECK THE UPDATED TABLE AND SIMULATE THE 2021 BRAZILIAN GAMES!

Corinthians enters the field looking for the G4 of the Brasileirão and its consolidation in the classification zone for the Copa Libertadores. For that, however, will have the absence of Willian, who will be out of combat for more than a month due to an injury in his left thigh.

In his place, Sylvinho keeps the mystery, but must opt ​​for Gustavo Mosquito or Jô. Another important casualty is that of Fagner, suspended, who should be replaced by Du Queiroz.

See all match information:



SAO PAUL X CORINTHIANS

Local: Morumbi Stadium, in São Paulo (SP)

Date/Time: 10/18/2021, at 8 pm

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and José Eduardo Calza (RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Where to follow: Premiere and in real time on LANCE!/Voice of Sport

SÃO PAULO

Volpi, Orejuela, Arboleda, Léo and Reinaldo; Liziero, Igor Gomes (Gabriel), Gabriel Sara and Benítez; Luciano and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

Embezzlement: William, Igor Vinicius, Luan and Rigoni (injured)

Suspended: Miranda (3rd Yellow)

Hanging: Marquinhos, Wellington, Rigoni, Luan, Luciano, Gabriel Sara and Rodrigo Nestor

CORINTHIANS

Cassius; Du Queiroz, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo; Gustavo Mosquito (Jo), Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Gabriel Pereira; Roger Guedes. Technician: Sylvinho.

Embezzlement: Roni (knee injury) and Willian (left thigh injury)

Suspended: Fagner (3rd Yellow)

Hanging: Fábio Santos, Cássio, João Victor, Roni, Cantillo and Marquinhos