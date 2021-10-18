Scientists advance in HIV screening and treatment research

posted on 10/17/2021 06:00

AIDS is a disease that arises when HIV multiplies out of control and weakens the defense system of the infected person. Medicines are able to stop the replication of the virus and, in this way, prevent severe damage to the health of patients. Despite this great medical achievement, there are some obstacles in treating the disease. For example, many patients do not respond as well to antiretrovirals, and there are small reservoirs of the infectious agent that remain in the body even when the drugs are working. Therefore, researchers in different parts of the world are looking for more effective approaches. The use of phototherapy, nanotechnology and the identification of biomarkers are investigated tools (see art) that, for involved scientists and specialists in the field, may result in better therapeutic options.

The currently prescribed drug cocktail does not extinguish the infectious agent. Therefore, patients who take antiretrovirals have small amounts of HIV that are hidden in the body. Australian experts are looking for a way to eliminate these repositories. “HIV sanctuaries can go into a dormant state, where they don’t harm the patient, but there is a possibility that they will reactivate. We want to reach this target, mainly the pathogen that is hidden in the brain, a place that is particularly difficult to access due to the blood-brain barrier”, details in a statement, Kevin Morris, one of the authors of the study and researcher at the University of Queensland.

The researcher and his team developed an approach that uses a tool created based on nanotechnology: exosomes, nanoparticles that can be easily absorbed by cells. They are used to deliver a new recombinant anti-HIV protein, ZPAMt, to infected structures. The ZPAMt protein was designed to bind to a region of the virus called the LTR, which is critical for its replication. “ZPAMt changes the way HIV’s genetic information is expressed, making the virus incapable of dividing and multiplying, in addition to being able to cross the blood-brain barrier and enter the brain,” the article’s authors detail.

In tests with rats, the treatment yielded positive results, with the guinea pigs infected with HIV and undergoing experimental treatment showing suppression of HIV expression in the bone marrow, spleen and brain. “These results demonstrate the potential of engineering molecules. With this type of technique, we will be able to provide therapies capable of silencing the expression of HIV in places that were previously unreachable”, celebrates Jeymohan Joseph, a researcher at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), in the United States, and a member of the research group.

According to Fabíola Setúbal, an infectious disease specialist at Hospital Santa Marta, in Brasília, this strategy has been explored by other researchers, who have also achieved promising results in animal experiments. “This technology, in addition to bringing hope for the treatment of HIV, could become a new research platform with a wide spectrum of applications, such as in the treatment of cancer and other severe infections.”

The Australian team is betting on its use against neurological complications. “This is a method of delivering drugs in hard-to-reach places that could be explored in the treatment of several other brain diseases, such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s,” says Morris. As for the fight against HIV, the Brazilian specialist also emphasizes the possibility of the emergence of vaccines. “There is the expectation that they will be able to stimulate the production of protective antibodies against the virus and even achieve a cure,” he says.

Brazilian team

Also focused on acting on the virus reservoirs, phototherapy has been tested by Brazilian scientists. “In this research, we addressed two important aspects when we think about a new effective therapy against the virus: the fight against HIV-infected defense cells that persist for decades in patients receiving antiretrovirals and the alarming increase in the virus, which becomes resistant to drugs ”, declares, to Jornal da USP, Francisco Eduardo Gontijo Guimarães, research coordinator and researcher at the São Carlos Institute of Physics (IFSC), of the University of São Paulo.

The team created an antibody with light-sensitive molecules that can bind to HIV and infected cells in the blood. Through specific lighting, phototherapy, directed at this antibody, it is possible to destroy the virus. The technique was tested in the laboratory, with HIV-infected human cells, and resulted in the total destruction of the pathogen. “We saw that antibodies with photosensitizing molecules can destroy viral strains, probably causing physical damage to the envelope (surface) of HIV”, reports Guimarães.

The investigators emphasize that more tests need to be conducted, but there is a bet that the new approach will be used in conjunction with standard therapy. “Our technique is potentially less toxic than antiretroviral drugs and can add more potential to the control of HIV”, says the coordinator.

Claudia França Cavalcanti Valente, member of the Scientific Department of Immunization of the Brazilian Association of Allergy and Immunology (Asbai), believes that the study is very initial, but believes that the use of technologies to refine anti-HIV treatment could yield many results. “Medicine has evolved a lot to treat illnesses related to bacteria and, now, we are seeing the same advance in therapies aimed at combating viruses,” he justifies. “Pathogens have always been more difficult to treat because they are more complex, but we are currently relying on these technological advances that can make a difference.”

The immunologist believes that the next advances in the fight against HIV will be aimed at latent reservoirs. “Investment in this area should increase. The use of antibodies, of course, is something that will be increasingly explored. Another point worth keeping an eye on is the use of molecules found in nature or in animals that show potential for fighting viruses. With them, new drugs can be developed.”

“It is expected that they (vaccines) will be able to stimulate the production of protective antibodies against the virus and even achieve a cure

”

Fabíola Setúbal, infectious diseases specialist at Hospital Santa Marta, Brasília

an Achilles heel

American researchers have discovered a gene, present in mice and monkeys, that can fight the action of HIV and Ebola. Named retroCHMP3, the new gene has shown, in laboratory tests, that it can interrupt the action of a key protein in these viruses. This interference prevents pathogens from leaving an infected cell to infect others. The discovery — unexpected, according to Nels Elde, an evolutionary geneticist at the University of Utah — could be used in the development of new antiretrovirals. “We are excited about the work, as we believe we have found an Achilles’ heel of HIV and Ebola and we want to explore this new avenue of attack,” he emphasizes.

Functional healing biomarkers

During treatment, some HIV-infected patients demonstrate complete remission of the virus, a stage defined as functional cure. “This condition is extremely rare and, therefore, it has been widely studied. This is because it can provide us with very important information about the behavior of the virus”, emphasizes, in a statement, Mohamed Abdel-Mohsen, assistant professor at the Wistar Institute of Vaccines and Immunotherapy, in the United States.

Abdel-Mohsen and colleagues investigate this field. They evaluated patients with functional cure in search of biomarkers, substances present in the blood that could indicate this change in the body. A group of 98 individuals treated with antiretrovirals participated in the research. They had discontinued the use of the medications due to the virus remission and did not demonstrate the return of the pathogen.

By monitoring blood samples, the scientists evaluated a range of metabolites and glycoproteins and, with the help of refined algorithms, were able to identify which of these molecules were related to HIV remission with a rate of 95% accuracy.

For the group, the identified biomarkers could be extremely useful in the development of new therapies. “By analyzing the blood of these individuals, we identified very promising biological signatures. We believe these molecules can accelerate future HIV tests and treatments to achieve this functional cure faster. They will also be able to help us to keep this condition stable, without the return of the virus”, says Abdel-Mohsen. (VS)