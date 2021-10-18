Scientists create ‘brain pacemakers’ to fight depression; meet | Health

Pixabay Scientists create brain pacemakers to fight depression

Five years ago, returning home from work, a young woman from California, USA, was so overwhelmed by depression that all she could think about was ending her life.

“I couldn’t stop crying. The thought that consumed me all the way home was just driving my car into the swamp to drown,” recalls Sarah, now 38.

She managed to get home, but shortly afterwards she went to live with her parents because the doctors did not consider it safe for her to live alone. Unable to work, Sarah resigned from her job in the health technology field.

And he’s tried almost all kinds of treatments: about 20 different medications, months of a day program at the hospital, electroconvulsive therapy, transcranial magnetic stimulation… But just like in almost a third of the more than 250 million people with depression in the hospital. world, the symptoms persisted.

So Sarah became the first participant in a trial for experimental therapy. At the moment, her depression is so controlled that she takes data analysis classes, has returned to live alone and helps care for her mother, who has suffered a fall.

“In a few weeks, the suicidal thoughts just disappeared. Then it was just a gradual process where it was like my lens to the world had changed,” said Sarah, who is identified only by her first name to protect her privacy.

Researchers at the University of California, USA, surgically implanted a matchbox-sized, battery-operated device in Sarah’s brain — a “brain pacemaker,” some call it — calibrated to detect the neural activity that occurs when she is getting depressed. He then emits pulses of electrical stimulation to avoid the symptoms.

Twelve days after Sarah’s device was fully operational in August 2020, her level on a scale measuring the pattern of depression dropped from 33 to 14, and a few months later it dropped to less than 10, essentially signaling a remission. of the disease, the researchers reported.

Sarah is the first documented case of customizing a technique called deep brain stimulation to successfully treat depression. Several researches are still needed before it becomes clear how effective the approach can be and for how many patients. But many teams of scientists are now working on ways to match electrical stimulation to what happens inside each patient’s brain.

Symptoms relief for a normal life

To identify the specific brain activity pattern linked to Sarah’s depression, the researchers conducted an intensive ten-day exploration of her brain, placing multiple electrodes and asking her feelings while applying stimulation at different locations and in varying doses.

Sarah remembers when she felt like the “Pillsbury Doughboy” (famous US advertising mascot), emitting a “giant laugh” that she said was the first time she had laughed and smiled spontaneously in five years. Another feeling reminded her of “standing in front of a warm fireplace reading a comforting book”, while a negative feeling felt like the scratching of “nails on the blackboard”.

The exploratory phase guided the researchers to implant the stimulator device in the right hemisphere of Sarah’s brain and connected to electrodes in two regions.

The goal, Dougherty said, is for the stimulation to interrupt or shift neural activity to produce a healthier pattern that eases the symptoms of depression.

Sarah continued to take her psychiatric medications, and the stimulation did not eliminate the depression-causing activity in her brain. But she manages to control her illness much better, instead of being unable to make even decisions like what to eat.

About 30% do not respond to standard treatment

About 30% of people with depression do not respond to standard treatments or cannot tolerate side effects. Deep brain stimulation would not be suitable for everyone because it is too expensive and surgery to implant the device poses several risks, such as infection. But if it works, it can help many people, experts say.

“Our job now is to actually understand what it is that identifies who needs this type of intervention,” said Helen Mayberg, director of the Center for Advanced Circuit Therapeutics at the Icahn School of Medicine in New York, a pioneering institution in deep brain stimulation for fight depression for nearly 20 years.

Mayberg uses a different method of individualization. With the scan, she finds where four pieces of white matter intersect near a key depression-related region in each person’s brain. After implanting electrodes and a device to trigger the stimuli, “we pretty much set it up and forget about it,” providing continuous stimulation while helping patients with conventional therapy.

Researchers say it will take years to learn whether individualized approaches are effective enough. Different methods may work for different people’s depression, and individualized stimulation may eventually help other psychiatric disorders, the scientists conclude.