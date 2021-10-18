Season 3 Premiere Justifies ‘Best TV Show’ Label · TV News

Winner of the 2020 Emmy for best drama series, Succession is back with the premiere of its 3rd season this Sunday (17) on HBO. Unexpected success of the premium channel, the attraction created by Jesse Armstrong returns justifying once again the current label of “best series on TV”.

Sharper and more involved than in previous years, Season 3 picks up the plot from the point where the second year ended. Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) denounced his father Logan (Brian Cox) for covering up numerous cases of sexual harassment and deaths involving Waystar Royco, the family business.

The eldest son’s accusations create a scenario of war for the Roy family. Divided between those who support Kendall and those who are faithful to the patriarch, the family members study the chaotic situation to discover which path will be the most favorable for each.

The battle to prove themselves capable not only of their father’s love, but of taking on top positions in the company, puts Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Siobhan (Sarah Snook) at the center of the conflict in the very first episode. Both dream of taking advantage of the civil war that is raging the Roys to benefit.

Armstrong’s text also proves that Succession’s quality seems to have no end. Season three introduces political themes far more forcefully than previous years and shows that Logan’s power and influence has always been greater than any of his children could have imagined.

At the same time, Kendall tries to position her forces to go head-to-head with her father and ultimately show that she can be the company’s future. Alongside Greg (Nicholas Braun) and Tom (Matthew Macfayden), he collects some of the best moments from the start of third year.

It’s a quick and exciting comeback for the Roys. There is no lack of corporate maneuvers, scrambles for better positions, low blows and hidden secrets that make Waystar Royco one of the most monstrous companies in fiction — which, to the delight of fans, remains a delight to watch.

The third season of Succession will have nine episodes that will be aired weekly every Sunday at 10pm. Watch the New Year trailer below: