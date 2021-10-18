‘Secret Truths 2’: hot scenes promise to take the audience’s breath away; see | TV & Soap Operas

Disclosure/Globoplay Romulo Estrela in hot scenes with Camila Queiroz in “Secret Truths 2”

Fans can’t wait for the premiere of “Secret Truths 2”, which will be available on Globoplay next Wednesday (20th). The soap opera promises a lot of mystery and breathtaking scenes for the audience. The plot’s official website released hot scenes between Rômulo Estrela with Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira.

The first season of “Secret Truths” ends with Angel shooting Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) and throwing his body overboard. The second part of the show will show Angel living unpunished years after Alex’s murder. However, Giovanna will accuse her of having killed her father, whose body has not been found.

She hires Cristiano to invest in the businessman’s disappearance, but the boy will ingratiate himself with her and Angel. “Secret Truths 2” will also have a new tragedy in Angel’s life that will show in its first chapter. Her husband, William (Gabriel Leone), will die in a mysterious accident. Next, Giovanna will accuse the widow of having killed her cousin, as well as murdering Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi).

Angel will experience financial difficulties, especially when her young child becomes seriously ill. She will then go back to modeling and be willing to go beyond the pink book to pay for the treatment and cure it.