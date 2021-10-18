Secret Truths 2: Plot wins AWESOME final trailer with Angel sex scenes and new character; come watch!

UI! Alert of hot scenes and a lot of vuco vuco! This Sunday (17), Globo released the final and electrifying trailer for “Secret Truths 2”. The video is full of very hot sex snippets, showing that this new season is coming to rock! “Indecent, immoral, obscene, addictive, violent, vindictive and not recommended“, describes the preview itself, to the sound of a sexy version of “Toxic”, by Britney Spears.

As is known, the new series of episodes will start with Angel (Camila Queiroz) in the worst position after the death of Guilherme (Gabriel Leone), her husband. “became a widow and bankrupt“, delivers Visky (Rainer Cadete) in the new trailer. At the same time, Giovanna returns to Brazil ready to prove that her cousin was killed by the widow, as well as her father, Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) – victim of the protagonist at the end of “Secret Truths”. The rich man’s body was never found. In the video, there is a confrontation between the two, in which the daughter of ‘Raj Grey’ says she will not rest until she takes down her rival.

With that, the private investigator Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) will be hired. The handsome man becomes a model to infiltrate the world of fashion and the pink book. In the video, the boy appears questioning the protagonist about how Lombardi’s character died. “I met Alex doing pink book. He seduced my mother. Married her. Then… living under the same roof, I started having an affair with him. From the first time it was so special… I thought he loved me, that he was going to marry me. But not“, recalled Angel.

The widow and the investigator will then engage in a hot affair, full of sex scenes. We also saw a little more about Blanche (Maria de Medeiros), the new boss of the modeling agency that was headed by Fanny (Marieta Severo). The bigwig will be responsible for encouraging her beauties to submit to degrading situations, such as pink books and crazy things to lose weight.

The new trailer showed a little more about the characters Ariel (Sergio Guizé) and Percy (Gabriel Braga Nunes), owners of a nightclub that’s just plain sloppy. The second, even, will be interested in Angel and will spare no efforts to stay with the girl. The two will star in scenes of sadomasochism. With Angel’s return to the stage as a model, we will also have beautiful costumes and sets, representing well the fashion vein that has been present since the first season. Watch:

Created and written by Walcyr Carrasco, with Nelson Nadotti, Márcio Haiduck and Vinicius Vianna, “Verdades Secretas 2” will be Globoplay’s first exclusive soap opera, and the first to be recommended only for people over 18 years old. The production debuts this Wednesday (20), when the streaming platform will make an open live for non-subscribers, at 9:30 pm. The first 10 chapters will be available soon afterwards. Come a lot there!