‘Secret Truths 2’: ‘Public will go crazy’, says Rômulo Estrela | Fantastic

They are back. more mature, more rivals than ever. And they have new companies.

Walcyr Executioner: It’s a new story with new themes and at the same time, anchored in the first one. What is it anchored to? In Alex’s death or not.

Renata Capucci: This is a secret truth.

Walcyr Executioner: That’s the secret truth! And also money he left behind. From the struggle for inheritance.

“We start the second season with her bankrupt, widow, with a child of about 4 years old. And it continues, in this second season, with its duality and all its mysteries”, tells actress Camila Queiroz, to Angel.

The sequence of “secret truths“ come hot in the sex scenes. The cast even had the help of an erotic dance choreographer.

“We count sex in different ways. Not just with kisses and hugs. We show this in the light. We show this in the scenography. In art direction, on the soundtrack, in dance”, says director Amora Mautner.

“Secret Truths 2” is the first Brazilian soap opera originally produced for streaming, on-demand content apps such as Globoplay. The plot won the International Emmy in 2016 for best telenovela. The sequel promises more success.

Romulus Star: The audience will go crazy. I dare say this. Crazed.

Agatha Moreira: We OK [enlouquecido] ! we OK very.

For those who are also counting the minutes for the premiere, make a note of it: the first chapter, open to everyone at Globoplay, will premiere next Wednesday (20th), at 9:30 pm.

See the full report in the video above.