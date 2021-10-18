Secret Truths II will have more sex scenes than episodes

The soap opera Secret Truths II will have 50 episodes, which will be released every ten on the Globoplay. The number that will exceed that count, however, will be sex scenes. According to O Globo columnist Patrícia Kogut, the new series of episodes in the production will feature 67 torrid sequences.

However, much of this “action” will only be available via streaming. When aired on open TV, the soap opera of Walcyr Executioner will gain a “softer” version.

The actors Camila Queiroz and star romulus they even recorded a scene in which their characters, Angel and Cristiano, had sex in the bathroom of a nightclub. In another moment, Angel’s interpreter also filmed a sadomasochistic sex scene with the actor Gabriel Braga Nunes, who will live Percy.