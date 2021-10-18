Secret Truths II will have more sex scenes than episodes

The soap opera Secret Truths II will have 50 episodes, which will be released every ten on the Globoplay. The number that will exceed that count, however, will be sex scenes. According to O Globo columnist Patrícia Kogut, the new series of episodes in the production will feature 67 torrid sequences.
However, much of this “action” will only be available via streaming. When aired on open TV, the soap opera of Walcyr Executioner will gain a “softer” version.
The actors Camila Queiroz and star romulus they even recorded a scene in which their characters, Angel and Cristiano, had sex in the bathroom of a nightclub. In another moment, Angel’s interpreter also filmed a sadomasochistic sex scene with the actor Gabriel Braga Nunes, who will live Percy.
Secret Truths II already have a date to get to the Globoplay – the continuation of the soap opera will debut on the platform in October 20th.
The plot takes place years after Alex’s disappearance, when his daughter Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) wants to find out what really happened and get revenge on Angel (Queiroz). The young model is sure that her former rival is responsible for her father’s possible death and will do anything to make her pay for the murder.
the first chapter of Secret Truths II will be broadcast on a Globoplay live, open to non-subscribers, at 9.30 pm on the 20th. Soon after, the first 10 chapters will be available on the platform for subscribers.