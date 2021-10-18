See the most recommended stock of the week, according to eight brokers

The mining company Valley (VALLEY3) did not continue as the most recommended action of the week, this time took the silver, with three nominations among analysts, according to a survey prepared by the Money Times with eight market agents.

The paper that got four purchase recommendations was the B3 (B3SA3), the owner of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, being the unanimous bet among this week.

“The asset in the long term has an upward trend. In the medium term, however, it underwent a significant correction and tested the 200-period average as support. The last week left a nice pattern of bullish engulfment, strong volume and buyer. We believe in the breath of the paper to go back to working above R$13.60 and the biggest target is R$14 per share”, reveal analysts Lucas Claro, Otto Sparenberg and Lucas Costa, from BTG Pactual (BPAC11).

In total, 34 publicly-held companies listed in the B3 (B3SA3) had at least one purchase recommendation.

See below the most recommended actions between the 18th and 22nd of October:

The survey of Money Times was based on information disclosed in the weekly portfolios of eight market agents: Activates Investments, BTG Pactual, Elite, Mirae Asset, MyCap, Necton, Land Investments and XP Investments.

