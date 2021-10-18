See what changes in Patos de Minas’ health with the closing of São Lucas

In a press conference, the Municipal Health Secretary confirmed that the Hospital São Lucas ends its service by SUS on Monday (18). The municipality tried to extend the service for another 60 days, but the hospital did not respond to the request.

The closure consists of the end of the entry of new patients, that is, those who are already in treatment continue to be seen until they are discharged.

Check out the changes taking place in the service flow from this week onwards:

– COVID-19: Respiratory syndromes will continue at Santa Casa. There is a separate space to ensure the safety of other patients;

– Low Risk Obstetrics: The Emergency Room for pregnant women will take place at Santa Casa de Misericórdia;

– Risk Obstetrics: Pregnant women will be assisted by the Regional Hospital Antônio Dias (HRAD);

– Deliveries: They will be carried out in private hospitals through an agreement with CISALP (Intermunicipal Health Consortium of Alto Paranaíba);

– Oncology: Clínica AZ do Noroeste will continue to operate through a contract with the city hall. The admission will take place at Santa Casa.

– Orthopedics: It will be transferred to Santa Casa soon. The objective will be to relieve the UPA. The change will take place in the next few days;

Appointment scheduling via the Municipal Health Department:

Another flow that will be redirected is the form of appointment scheduling by the Municipal Health Department. Today, scheduling takes place with the distribution of quotas, carried out by the family health units, without observing, in general, the priorities by specialties and the quantity necessary consultations in view of the demand of the teams and the population.

Starting this Monday (10/18), the USFs will use a computerized system to launch the detailed needs of each patient and their consultations. The data will be forwarded to the Appointment Center (created by the Health Department), where regulatory professionals will assess priorities, scheduling appointments according to the severity of patients and no longer by the quota system per team.

This way, the scheduling of specialized appointments will happen in a fairer and more agile way, optimizing and speeding up the service of the USFs and the response to the patient.

Surgeries and exam demands:

From 10/18 onwards, the population that needs assistance from the Out-of-Home Treatment (TFD) and High Complexity sectors will have to go to the reference USF.

For information on surgeries or exams and on intercity transport for treatment outside Patos de Minas, requests will be made by the USFs, and patients will have a return within 24 hours, and may also be requested online, through Aprova Digital .

The change happened due to the great demand in the sectors mentioned above and also to the loss of the patients’ bond with their original care units.

Watch the full press conference: