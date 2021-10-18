‘Sensational discovery’: find a skeleton of a man who died fleeing the eruption of Vesuvius (PHOTO)

Italian archaeologists found in the ancient Roman city of Herculaneum a partially destroyed skeleton of a man as he fled to the beach after the volcano erupted.

While examining the remains of the ancient Roman city Herculaneum, which is near Pompeii and was also buried in the ashes, archaeologists discovered a partially destroyed skeleton of a man buried in the ashes of the 79 AD volcano Vesuvius, according to the agency Ansa.

A 40- to 45-year-old man died before he could reach the beach, where he hoped to find shelter. A wave of volcanic ash and gases hit the inhabitant of the ancient city just steps from the water.

In the same place of the last excavations of the 80s and 90s of the 20th century, the remains of more than 300 fugitives were found, piled up, seeking refuge while awaiting possible rescue by the fleet of Pliny the Elder.

​Ansa Exclusive: Discovered in Herculaneum, the skeleton of the last fugitive has been found.

Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini has already called the discovery a “sensational discovery”.

“The last moments here were instantaneous but terrible,” said Francesco Sirano, the director of the Herculano archaeological park, quoted by Ansa.

As for the identity of the man found, Sirano suggested it could be a lifeguard, a companion of Pliny’s officer who in the 1980s was found about 20 meters from this point.

Excavations at Herculano have been carried out for the past 25 years. The city, along with Pompeii, is included in the UNESCO World Heritage list.