Series D: three of the four semifinalists left the ABC and America group – 10/17/2021 – News

The semifinals of the Series D of the 2021 Brazilian Championship are set. Of the four clubs that advanced to Serie C in 2022, three left Group A3, key where ABC and America were in the first phase of the competition.

Lucas Figueiredo

For 2021, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) bet on even greater regionalization of the competition groups. As a result, Grupo A3, from ABC and America, had rivals from Ceará (Atlético and Caucaia), Pernambuco (Central) and Paraíba (Treze, Campinense and Sousa). At the end of the qualifying phase, they were classified as ABC, Campinense, América-RN and Atlético-CE in the first four classifications, respectively.

The paths were the most distinct, and the four clubs arrived alive in the quarter-final stage, where they once again crossed Campinense x América-RN. After two 0-0 draws in penalties, the Campina Grande club beat Alvirrubro and secured a spot in Serie C after 10 years of trying.

The other two clubs in Group A3 advanced in their disputes. ABC beat Caxias with 3×0 in aggregate and will face the only club outside the A3 in the semis: Aparecidense-GO, which qualified after leading the A5 Group. Atlético-CE, on the other hand, beat Railway-SP, the team with the best campaign so far, in penalties.

