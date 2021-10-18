Shipwreck of a hotel boat in the Pantanal leaves seven dead – Nacional

Vessel sank after being hit by a strong sandstorm while sailing down the Paraguay River (photo: Disclosure/MS Firefighters Cup) The Civil Police of Mato Grosso do Sul confirmed, yesterday afternoon, 10/16), the rescue of the



7th victim



of the wreck with the



hotel boat



Carcar, on Friday (15), in the



wetland



. The vessel sank after being hit by a strong sandstorm while navigating the Paraguay River.

At the time of the accident, the boat, which was carrying 21 people, was heading to the General Port of Corumb, 10 kilometers from the accident site. Fourteen people were rescued alive by the Fire Department.

The storm that caused the



shipwreck



It also did other damage, with accidents recorded in different areas of the state. The first body was found on Friday night. With the search team reinforced and the day already clear, another five victims were pulled from the river yesterday morning.

Among the fatal victims, four belonged to the same family and came from Rio Verde (GO). Among them was the former councilor of the municipality, Geraldo Alves. Geraldo Alves’ son-in-law and grandson, Fernando Gomes de Oliveira and Thiago Souza Gomes, respectively, also died in the accident, as well as the brother of the former councilor, Olmpio Alves de Souza. A friend of the group, Fernando Rodrigues Leo, another of the victims.

The city of Rio Verde decreed a three-day mourning for the losses and the city’s City Council issued a statement regretting the death of the former councilor. “It is worth highlighting the work and the relevant contribution that Geraldo made to the progress of our city, whether as a member of Loja Manica Estrela Verdense, or as councilor or president of the union.”

In a statement, the Rio Verde rural union, which was chaired by Geraldo Alves, stated that it “deeply regrets the tragic accident” and recalled that it was responsible for acquiring the area that is now the union’s Tatersal de Leiles.

The manic store Grande Oriente Brasil also published a note of regret. “The loss of our brothers, family and friends, which occurred in this tragedy, leaves us an irreparable void.”