Simaria is attacked by bees; see how the singer’s face looks like

Singer Simaria, from the duo with Simone, said she took two bee stings near her eyes and showed in an Instagram publication the swelling caused on her face.

In a relaxed tone, she told her followers on the social network that she would be performing at a concert wearing sunglasses.

bee stinged simaria Youtuber Mirela Janis showed photo of Simara after being bittenreproduction bee sting Photo released by Mirela Janis shows swelling on Simaria’s facePlay/ Instagram bee sting Singer revealed sting in the face to followers before the showPlay/ Instagram Simaria shows swollen eyes after bee stings Simaria shows swollen eyes after bee stingsreproduction Bee stings make Simaria’s eyes swollen Bee stings make Simaria’s eyes swollenReproduction: Instagram With Simone, Simaria wears sunglasses because of bee stings in her eyes With Simone, Simaria wears sunglasses because of bee stings in her eyesReproduction: Instagram Simaria wears sunglasses because of bee stings Simaria wears sunglasses because of bee stings Sertaneja Simaria displays a look before a show Sertaneja Simaria displays a look before a showreproduction 0

“I’m going to do today’s show wearing glasses because I took 2 bee stings ‘in the zoi’. Because when the honey is good, the bee always comes back. Do you think that behind the internet everything is ‘bunituu’? Receive!”, joked the sertaneja on Instagram.

In the dressing room, she also made a post in Stories alongside Simone. The sister commented: “It was taking a while. Sting in her zoo. You’ll have to sing with your glasses on, like an old shed”.

YouTuber Mirela Janis, a friend of Simaria, also published an image of the singer’s face after the bee sting. And he commented with good humor: “I’m revealing to you that Simaria has a chipped zoi”.

Simaria published a sequence of photos in which he appears with an open dress shirt look, revealing the darkest pink lingerie and knee-length boots.

The singer completed the outfit with large sunglasses that covered much of her face, hiding the swelling she revealed in the last photo of her post.