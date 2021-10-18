Simaria makes an unusual revelation when showing a concert look and surprises fans

Check out the photos published by the singer

Singer Simaria surprised fans by revealing a more than unusual reason to put on a show wearing sunglasses.

“I’m going to do today’s show wearing glasses because I got 2 bee stings on the zoi. Because when the honey is good, the bee always comes back. THINK BEHIND THE INTERNET EVERYTHING IS BUNITUUU? RECEIVEAAAA!”, said the colleague in the caption of the publication.

“Perfect always with or without sting”, “But it’s beautiful all the same”, “Oh little faggot”, said some fans of the singer.

In the sequence of photos, the singer showed her look for the show and shocked by posting a photo with her face pretty swollen after bee stings in her eyes.

What also caught the attention of fans in the look it was the daring cleavage that almost let Simaria’s breasts pop out of her bra.

Check out the photos:

Recently, Simaria posted a photo and surprised the web by using a look beyond daring alongside singer Sebastián Yatra, in which he appears without panties. Check out!

