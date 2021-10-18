Slowdown in China May Raise Inflation in Brazil; understand – News

The slowdown in the Chinese economy is bad news for all countries in the world, especially for those that depend so much on the strength of the Asian country to heat up their own internal market, such as Brazil.

the result of 4.9% increase in Chinese GDP (Bruno Domestic Product) in the third quarter, lower than expected, may represent a reduction in Brazilian commodity purchases and a decline in industrial production by the largest international input supplier.

What does that mean? Which sectors of the national economy, such as technology or textiles, pay more to meet local consumer orders or limit supply. Both cases can raise inflation in Brazil.

The IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), of the IBGE, recorded in September 10.25% accumulated in one year.

“Many of the companies here assemble their products in China. As their production is not that high anymore, the products necessary to meet our demand do not arrive”, explains the economics professor at Mackenzie University Hugo Garbe.

Garbe notes that the Asian power’s slowdown comes at a time when the world is looking for new suppliers of inputs and industrial parts.

“It was already known that China in terms of production was strangled. It is virtually impossible to support a population of 1.5 billion people and still maintain itself as a major international supplier,” says the professor, who notes that the Covid-19 pandemic it opened wide the dependence of several nations on the Chinese.

“There will be a re-accommodation. Several countries are looking for new industrial parks. In the area of ​​technology, India is already a strong competitor, Vietnam supplies clothing items for designer brands; there are several examples.”

Chinese production also fell because there is logistical difficulty in buying raw materials due to the pandemic crisis, which made freight more expensive and time-consuming. And then again, Brazil is harmed.

China is the country’s biggest commodity buyer. Nearly two-thirds of Brazilian iron ore has Asian buyers. This is also the destination for most grains and national meat.

On this side, if they stop buying, the products, which are forced to be sold here, tend to drop in price with the greater offer.

But you can’t celebrate. A reduction in Chinese industrialization could lead to an aggravation of the global economic crisis.

In situations like this, investors tend to look for safer goods, such as the dollar, raising the prices of the American currency and, indirectly, making all items imported by Brazilian companies more expensive.

Chinese recovery

China’s economy has quickly rebounded from the pandemic-induced slump last year, but the momentum of the rebound has weakened in recent months as the vast manufacturing sector faces high costs, production bottlenecks and, more recently, electricity rationing.

China has been facing an energy crisis as shortages of coal supplies, rigid carbon emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry have pushed coal prices to record highs and triggered widespread restrictions on its use.

Recently, the country suffered from the crisis of the construction giant everlarge, who needed government help to avoid going bankrupt and breaking one of the most important sectors for the country’s economy.