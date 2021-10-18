smart pillow made in Brazil monitors sleep

Are you slow to sleep? Do you have a very restless sleep? Because a Brazilian company created a smart pillow that uses cloud services, artificial intelligence and IoT (Internet of Things) to monitor your sleep and help you create healthier habits. But the price is high: R$ 499.

Launched by Persono, the pillow has an “imperceptible” sensor, according to the manufacturer, called Persono Sense. It checks how long it takes a person to sleep, how often they wake up during the night, and movement while lying down.

This data is sent via Bluetooth to the user’s cell phone, which can verify the information in the application developed by the company for Android and iOS.

“This will be our first bet on the technology market”, says Josué Alencar, director of Grupo Coteminas, owner of Persono. “All this reducing the friction of use as sleep tracker, since to monitor your sleep, just sleep with the pillow.”

The project was developed by the Persono team together with an engineering team from AWS, the corporate services arm of Amazon in Brazil, which helped in the creation of the concept and the first prototype of the pillow.

Persono Sense comes equipped with a battery that lasts for two years, precisely the time indicated for changing common pillows, according to the manufacturer. In addition, the new pillow has five individual layers that allow you to customize your ideal height.

Initially, Persono Sense will be marketed only through the manufacturer’s websites.

This isn’t the first smart pillow designed to improve people’s nights of sleep. One of the best known is Alpha Pillow, which promises longer, snoring-free nights of sleep. Moona is a pillow that promises to improve people’s night by regulating their own temperature at night.