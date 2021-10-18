Sol cries and hugs Rico after declaration about garden

Solange Gomes cried and hugged Rico Melquiades after the comedian said he wasn’t going to pull her from the stall in the next farm formation in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).

“I don’t pull you. I’ll only pull if Tiago [que venceu a prova de fogo] immunize MC Gui or something”, revealed the comedian. Moved, Solange asked: ‘Can’t you pull me? I don’t believe it. Rico stated again that he will not put his colleague in the hot seat:

I’m consistent, Sol. We argued, we fought, but I spent the entire month arguing with the boy [MC Gui]

Falling into tears, the ex-bathtub Gugu asked to give the comedian a hug. “That’s what I told you. Only if he [MC Gui] being immune from something there is no way to pull Erasmo or Valentina,” explained Rico.

Solange remembered her colleague’s speech during the recording of the program “A Hora do Faro” (RecordTV). “Now I understand what you mean at Faro. These are your priorities.”

“Yes. Bill, MC Bill, Dynho…”, he listed the pawn. “It’s December until all these people leave,” Solange joked.