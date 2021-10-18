Son of Faustão boasts in Ibiza with Jade and Leo Picon

João Guilherme Silva, son of the presenter Faustão, is enjoying a few days of rest in Ibiza, Spain. The 17-year-old is sporting Instagram photos on a yacht on the island of Formentera. Beside him, influencers Jade and Leo Picon are also enjoying the ride.

continues after advertising

Jade posted some photos and videos on her Instagram. “I’m in Ibiza. First surprise destination of the trip. My brother and I planned the trip only to Barcelona and I told him: ‘From then on, life will surprise us.’ We are in Ibiza and from here I don’t know how to where I go,” she said.

Faustão’s son did not talk about the trip, but posted some images of Ibiza on his social network. Nobody has commented on when they will return to Brazil. Currently, in the northern hemisphere the season is autumn, already a little out of the summer hype of the place, which is quite frequented.

continues after advertising

Meanwhile, Faustão prepares to debut in Band

While João Guilherme enjoys days of glory in Spain, his father is getting ready to debut in the Band in January. The production is already working at full speed, from the construction of the scenery to the formatting of frames.

Faustão transferred to Globo in 1989, after harassing the Rio network precisely in Band, and led Domingão for 32 years. In June, the network announced the early departure of the presenter and that Tiago Leifert will occupy the 18:00 range, presenting the Super Dança dos Famosos.

continues after advertising

In January, Fausto Silva did not accept Globo’s proposal to migrate to Thursday nights in 2022, and arranged his departure in December of this year. With the future defined, the communicator took everyone by surprise and revealed that he had closed a new contract with the Band.