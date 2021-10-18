Son of Rita Lee says she faces cancer with her head held high and believes in a cure

Rita Lee said she was diagnosed with a primary lung tumor in May this year, recalls the newspaper Extra. Since then, the Queen of Brazilian Rock has been undergoing cancer treatment, but continues to work and launched the “Samsung Rock Exhibition Rita Lee” in São Paulo, which brings together rare items from the 73-year-old singer-songwriter’s personal collection, and also the song “Change”. Curator of the exhibition about his mother, João Lee told how she faces the disease with her head held high.

Rita Lee’s cancer

“She smokes since an early age, right? And cigarettes are not good for your health. She knew the risks. Even so, the upside is that we identified lung cancer early on and were able to treat it. Soon, the chemotherapy sessions will be over and we will have tests to see if everything went well. The predictions are that she will be cured”, stated João in an interview with Veja magazine.

The singer’s son said she never lost hope:

“My mother never gave up fighting. It’s a huge battle where you think a lot about everything, including death. She always believed she would heal. Despite the fright, I saw my mother facing the disease with her head held high. It’s a characteristic of her, to be positive. She always told me ‘I’ll make it’. That was the motto he adopted in those moments”, he reveals.

Rita and guitarist Roberto de Carvalho, her husband, passed the pandemic on their farm, in the interior of São Paulo. According to João, they were super isolated and he spent a good part of the quarantine with them, he is already the only child among the three heirs of the couple.