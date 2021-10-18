Spanish teacher suspended after giving 10 to all students | World

A teacher in Spain was suspended from teaching after giving a grade of 10 to “virtually all of his students,” according to local press reports.
Yván Pozuelo, 47, has been teaching French for more than a decade at an institution in Gijón, in the north of the country, and defended his own method of assessment.
In interviews with Spanish newspapers, and in a book he himself published last year, he argued that any evolution in his students, however small, should be celebrated.
After the repercussion of the case, the Secretariat of Education of Asturias – where the city of Gijón is located – opened an investigation against Pozuelo.
More than 2,500 pages were written against the teacher and a recommendation indicating the absence of the teacher, for 8 months and without remuneration, was sent to the school.
The professor claims that the Secretariat’s response is a “persecution”. He stated that the public administration required him to recant and disallow the method, which he disagreed.
“[Ao dar os 10] there is a total motivation for learning”, Pozuelo told the newspaper “El Comercio”, before the suspension.
In digital El Español, the teacher explained his method better: “I won’t punish mistakes. I’ll add up the hits”.
“If there has been no progress in two years, but I see an improvement of one millimeter, that one millimeter is ten,” he said.