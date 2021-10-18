Stay on top of this Monday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The reading of Covid’s CPI report has been postponed. China’s economy decelerated more sharply in the third quarter than expected, with industry in particular ending the quarter on a weak indicator. US industrial production data for September are to be released later. UK bonds fell as the Bank of England gave its clearest warning of an impending interest rate hike, while even the ECB raised an eyebrow at signs of rising price expectations. was approaching an all-time record.

1. Final Phases of Covid’s CPI

The reading of Covid’s final CPI report was pushed back to Wednesday, 20, because of disagreements among committee members and leaks of the text over the weekend. The vote on the opinion was also postponed to next week.

Senators from the G7 group, which comprises the majority of the CPI and has no connection with the government, are at an impasse over including the accusation against President Jair Bolsonaro of genocide of the indigenous population and also over indicting Senator Flavio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) for “administrative advocacy”, in other words, for sponsoring private interest for taking the president of Need Medicines to a meeting at the BNDES.

The report must name President Bolsonaro on at least 11 crimes, including murder by omission. Another 60 names should also be suggested, according to a preliminary version of the text obtained by O Globo, including three ministers and the three oldest children of Jair Bolsonaro.

Last Friday, 15th, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro released a note in which he classified the opinion as a “hallucination” and that the CPI would be “a political piece to please the PT and try to wear down the president in the 2022 elections”.

2. China’s growth slowdown

The Chinese economy slowed more than expected in the third quarter as a wave of Covid-related locks disrupted activity in key sectors and China everlarge Group (HK:) (OTC:) and other overleveraged homebuilders made it difficult.

Annual growth slowed to just 4.9% from 7.9% in the three months to June as falling home sales and tighter credit conditions hit real estate and pollution regulations forced a broader closure of energy intensive industry. Meanwhile, the blockades depressed retail sales, despite a rebound in September, when measures were lifted.

In quarter-on-quarter terms, the economy grew by just 0.2%, less than the expected 0.5%, with weakening dramatically towards the end of the quarter due to a worsening energy market balance.

3. Bitcoin reaches its highest point

The currency approached a new all-time high, reaching $62,634 overnight, further backed by expectations that the US Securities and Exchange Commission offers at least two exchange-traded funds exposure to digital currency.

Such a measure would instantly expand the access of retail and institutional investors to the movements of , although it would not immediately affect the adoption of digital assets as a means of payment, given that both funds under consideration – backed by Invesco and Proshares – are based on cash-settled Bitcoin futures that are already traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange instead of Bitcoin itself.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE: ) has this Monday as its listing date on the New York Stock Exchange, but that does not necessarily mean trading will begin today.

4. Forecasts for the American market

US equity markets are likely to open the week cautiously, both in response to Chinese data and eyeing the flurry of quarterly earnings this week.

That said, the week starts off relatively quiet with Albertson’s supermarket chain and banks State Street (NYSE:) and Zions (NASDAQ:) (SA:) leading a short list of company reports. Overnight, Philips Dutch medical devices became the latest blue-chip to downgrade its guidance due to semiconductor shortages and transportation issues.

The data calendar, however, has only the NAHB and September.

At 8:18 am, futures for futures were down 0.25%, while 100 and futures were down 0.29% and 0.26%, respectively.

5. Bailey signals short-term BoE rate increase

The European interest rate futures market contracted after the governor of the Bank of Italy – who is not one of the most aggressive members of the European Central Bank – acknowledged that inflation expectations were higher than the ECB would have liked.

Euro short-term interest rate futures rose on comments about mounting speculation that the ECB will have to reluctantly follow other central banks to begin removing stimulus.

There was more action on UK interest rates after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey gave his clearest warning yet of an impending interest rate hike. Bailey told an audience of central bankers that the Bank “will have to act” to ensure that inflation expectations do not “fall below the anchor”. Interest rate-sensitive, increased 13 basis points, while government bond yields increased 7 basis points to 1.17%.