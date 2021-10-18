stock jumps 300% on its debut on B3

the papers of Getnet shoot in the session this Monday (18) on the opening day in B3 after the payment means company splits its operations from the Santander (SANB11).

Around 1:25 pm, the preferred shares (GETT4) jumped 215%, at R$ 8, the ordinary ones (GETT3) 299% , at R$8.99, and the units (GETT11) 77.9%.

Santander shares, on the other hand, fell 2.34%, to R$36.67.

“We were born in 2003 and this trajectory of nearly two decades was marked by overcoming great challenges and always driving businesses and people. Today we reach the greatest moment in our history. This strategic step will allow us to explore the full potential of our business, within PagoNxt, a new global payments platform focused on technology, which brings together Santander’s most disruptive payment businesses”, explains Pedro Coutinho, CEO of Getnet in Brazil.

Also according to the executive, Getnet reached a new level, now not only among the largest companies in Brazil, but also in the world.

With the start of negotiations, the company becomes part of B3’s traditional listing segment.

Felipe Vella, technical analyst at Activates Investments, says that even though the stock delivered gains above 200% on the first day, the paper remains attractive.

The company already hits the market with a 16% share, totaling 876 thousand active customers. Its total volume of payments (TPV) totaled R$ 274 billion in 2020. In the first half of this year, this figure was R$ 183 million, an increase of 64% compared to the same period last year.

In addition, GetNet leads when it comes to prepayment, with a 41% share of this market. In the first quarter, R$54 billion were raised.

Remembering that Santander shareholders will receive 0.25 common, preferred or unit share of Getnet for each share they hold.

Strategy to grow

Santander justifies that the operation should unlock value, in view of the space conquered between 2013 and 2020, a period in which the market share rose from 3% to 16%.

The machine is focused on five pillars to leverage its growth:

increase its penetration within Santander’s customer base;

grow in independent channels, like e-commerce , through its own sales team, and also through partnerships;

, through its own sales team, and also through partnerships; improve credit origination through its direct credit license, including prepayment of receivables;

leverage its e-commerce expansion through its sophisticated technology;

increase new revenues and services such as auttar reconciliation software, tokens and POS.

In addition, the company will continue to have access to more than 3,000 branches, 20,000 salespeople and 110 Santander service points. In return, Getnet will remunerate the bank for every customer generated through the banking channel.