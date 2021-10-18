‘Stop Exploiting Human Fragility,’ Pope Francis Tells Technology Giants | World

Pope Francis made an appeal on social media on Saturday (16) for tech giants to stop “exploiting human frailty, people’s vulnerabilities.” He also called for changes from other large groups of sectors, such as health, food and armaments.

According to the pope, the world needs to give “a human face” to “our socioeconomic models”.

He asked for the vaccine to be accessible to everyone, for nature not to be destroyed, not to encourage wars and violence, not to exploit human frailty, etc. The pontiff’s messages were widely shared on the internet.

In September of this year, Pope Francis had already expressed concerns about technological advances and urged the Silicon Valley giants to avoid a new form of “barbarism”.

Read below the full text of what Pope Francis wrote:

“We must give our socioeconomic models a human face, because many models have lost it. Thinking about these situations, I want to ask in the name of God:

To the big laboratories, that they break the patents. Perform a gesture of humanity and allow every human being to have access to the vaccine.

To financial groups and international credit agencies, which allow poor countries to guarantee the needs of their people and to forgive those debts that they have often incurred against the interests of those same peoples.

To the large mining, oil, forestry, real estate and agri-food companies, which stop destroying nature, polluting, poisoning people and food.

Large food companies, which stop imposing monopoly structures of production and distribution that inflate prices and end up preventing bread to the hungry.

To arms manufacturers and dealers, to completely cease their activities that foment violence and war, often on the board of geopolitical games, which cost millions of lives and displacements.

To the tech giants, to stop exploiting human frailties, people’s vulnerabilities, for profit.

To the telecommunications giants, which allow access to educational content and exchange with teachers through the internet, so that poor children can receive an education in quarantine contexts.

To the media, to end the logic of post-truth, with disinformation, defamation, slander and with that sick attraction to scandal and turbidity; who seek to contribute to human brotherhood.

To powerful countries, stop aggressions, blockades and unilateral sanctions against any country in any part of the earth. Conflicts must be resolved in multilateral fora, such as the United Nations.

To governments and all politicians, who work for the common good. Don’t just listen to the economic elites and be at the service of peoples who ask for land, house, work and a dignified life in harmony with all humanity and with creation.

To all of us religious leaders, let us never use the name of God to foment wars. Let us stand beside the peoples, the workers, the humble and let us fight together so that integral human development becomes a reality. Let us build bridges of love.”